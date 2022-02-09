Oxford Kitchen to host grand opening this week

After three months of limited service, Downtown Lodi’s newest eatery is finally ready to celebrate its arrival.
The Oxford Kitchen announced this week that it will host its official grand opening Feb. 9, with renowned Chef Srijith Gopinathan on hand for a special winetasting event at 4 p.m., followed by a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, the restaurant, located at 110 W. Oak St., will host a Japanese whiskey tasting, as well as extend Happy Hour through the night. And on Friday, a wine tasting of Lodi wines will be offered at 5 p.m., with live music at 7:30 p.m. and Happy Hour extended through the evening as well.
A sister restaurant to The Oxford in Sunnyvale, the new Lodi establishment spotlights the multicultural cuisines evocative of London’s street markets, marrying the flavors of the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, and Europe with seasonal ingredients from the Central Valley.
Gopinathan, chef and owner of the Michelin-recognized Ettan in downtown Palo Alto, has long had a fondness for Oxford, England, where he learned the secret to making fish ‘n’ chips with a crisp, ethereal batter.
He said he is thrilled to bring his personal interpretation of London’s food scene to Lodi.
“I find so much inspiration whenever I visit the farms and wineries in this bountiful area,’’ he said. “I am so excited to cook my specialties here, and to bring something unique to locals and visitors.’’
He will be joined by Chef de Cuisine Tonmoy Borah, a veteran of the luxury Taj Hotels and who worked with Gopinathan for many years.
The Oxford, owned by Narender “Neil’’ Ramarapu, celebrated a soft opening in November. The restaurant currently serves dinner, but will begin offering brunch and lunch in the coming year.
For more information, call 209-269-7234, or visit oxfordlodi.com.