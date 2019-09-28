Lodi native Randy Bender is carrying the American Legion torch after being named American Legion Lodi Post 22 Commander.
Growing up, Bender spent most of his life around the legion. His father served two terms as American Legion commander and his mother served as the American Legion auxiliary president.
“I was born and raised with the legion,” Bender said. “It is an honor, especially as we celebrate 100 years. I could not think of a better time to be appointed commander.”
Bender recalls the
legion’s annual picnic held at Micke Grove Park — before it moved to Lawrence Park — where he and other youths would play and enjoy a carnival circus, which accompanied the event.
He also remembers an Easter egg hunt the legion would host for the community at the Grape Festival grounds.
“We used to have the membership numbers to drive those fundraisers and events, but that support has dwindled over the years,” Bender said.
He believes the waning involvement in the legion membership is due in part to the bustling lifestyle of most families.
“There are a lot of households with both parents working and when they get home its not legion time, its family time, and that is in part why the connection between the legion and the community gets lost,” he said.
Former Lodi Legion Commander Mike Bennett is confident that if anyone can boost membership, it’s Bender.
“He (Bender) has a good vision for the legion. He is a strong leader, who is very inclusive, and he is not terribly patient so he really goes after things,” Bennett said.
Bennett and Bender have been friends since the 1980s and served in Vietnam at the same time.
“We met at church and I found out he was in Dong Tam (a base camp in Vietnam) at the same time I was,” Bennett said.
While sharing war stories Bennett and Bender learned that they both had served in the Mobile Riverine Force, a combined task force that conducted combat operations along the waterways of the Mekong Delta.
Bennett, who served in the Army's 2nd Brigade of the 9th Infantry Division — Bender served on the Brown Water Navy Riverine Assault Task Force 117 — said the Navy supplied ships and armored vessels that would transport combat soldiers to trouble zones.
“It’s kind of an interesting thing, you have to build trust to share war stories,” Bennett said.
“Once you develop that relationship, it helps to talk to someone and either dispose of or lock away those memories. But that is the reason the legion exists, it is to take care of each other.”
Bender said under his commandership he will focus on outreach efforts to engage military veterans seeking assistance on issues like homelessness, substance abuse and health care.
“It is important for veterans to get involved to learn about their rights and benefits, so if we can help them we can reach out to our lobbyist who can help us get services,” Bender said.
Bender is motivated to build the legion’s rapport with the community and make it the center of the community once again.
“Under my commandership, I focused on cleaning up the books. Now that they are in order it is time to get creative, to bring the focus back to the legion and increase both male and female memberships,” Bennett said.
Bender was installed in August and he has not wasted time pinpointing issues that need attention, including the building’s aging infrastructure, which is need of a new room and other cosmetic fixes.
Bender said there is funding available to correct the legion’s structural issues, but the post has been bombarded by constant vandalism and break-ins.
“We had to put up fencing and razor wire to stop people from coming in and stealing things,” Bender said.
The legion also installed security cameras to monitor the building and deter vandals from trespassing or burglarizing the building.
As the post increases security and updates the building, they will be hosting more community-oriented fundraisers and events to raise public awareness about the services the legion offers veterans.
“The events we do are as much about the members as they are about the community. It’s a time to cook, tell jokes, share stories and bond,” Bender said.