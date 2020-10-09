- 20,903 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 2,098 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 100 in Woodbridge, 62 in Lockeford, 143 in Acampo, 21 in rural Galt, and 11 in Thornton. There have been 477 deaths. On Thursday, 30 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 8 in intensive care; 5 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, including 1 in the ICU. Friday's hospital data was not available.
- 23,649 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 619 in Galt and 32 in Isleton. There have been 450 deaths. On Friday, 85 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 29 in intensive care. 21,315 have "likely recovered."
- 330 total cases in Calaveras County, with 16 deaths. On Friday, no patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 306 patients are considered recovered.
- 267 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, no patients was hospitalized with COVID-19. 244 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 16,886 cases in Stanislaus County, with 381 deaths. 16,269 patients may have recovered.
- 21,942 cases in Alameda County, with 440 deaths.
- 17,546 cases in Contra Costa County, with 228 deaths.
- 838,606 total cases in California, with 16,428 deaths.
- 7,660,123 cases in the United States, with 213,588 deaths. 3,039,089 have recovered.
- 36,791,842 cases worldwide, with 1,066,861 deaths. 25,574,397 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 6 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.