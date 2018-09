Lodi council, LUSD board to hold joint meeting

The Lodi City Council and Lodi Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a joint Town Hall meeting on Sept.25 to discuss items of mutual concern. The meeting will be an opportunity for the two entities to bring each other upto-date on what they’ve been up to and address any concerns the other may have.

“We’re going to talk about the school resource officer program and how it’s working,” Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said. “We’re going to talk about what the school resource officers have accomplish in terms of statistics. We ‘re going to talk about the statistics on the joint use agreement, how much they use our stuff, how much we use theirs and to my knowledge that’s pretty much about it.”