LODI — City of Lodi Mayor Pro Tempore Lisa Craig will host a residents’ round table from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the LOEL Center, 105 S. Washington St.

Michael Fields, executive director of the Wellness Center of San Joaquin County’s Peer Recovery Services, will discuss the mental health challenges of homeless residents, children and others in the Lodi community.