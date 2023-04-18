LODI — City of Lodi Mayor Pro Tempore Lisa Craig will host a residents’ round table from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the LOEL Center, 105 S. Washington St.
Michael Fields, executive director of the Wellness Center of San Joaquin County’s Peer Recovery Services, will discuss the mental health challenges of homeless residents, children and others in the Lodi community.
Free computer classes to be held at the library
LODI — The Lodi Public Library will offer the following free classes in its Computer Learning Center, 201 W. Locust St., throughout the month of May:
• Beginning Microsoft Excel: May 1-2 at 10 a.m.
• Intermediate Microsoft Word: May 3-4 at 12:30 p.m.
• Intermediate Microsoft Excel: May 8-9 at 10 a.m.
• Computer Basics: May 10 at 12:30 p.m.
• Internet Essentials: May 11 at 12:30 p.m.
• Advanced Microsoft Word: May 15-16 and May 22-23 at 10 a.m.
• Windows 11 Essentials: May 17-18 at 12:30 p.m.
Each daily session runs about 2 1/2 hours. Advance registration is required and seating is limited.
In addition, the library offers one-on-one computer coaching on Mondays and Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. Registration not required.
Election Advisory Committee seeks members
STOCKTON — Applications for the newly-formed Election Advisory Committee are due by May 5.
The committee will provide recommendations to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors and the Registrar of Voters office to reform the public’s perception of the integrity of the electoral process and to increase voter confidence, public trust and voter engagement in the county. It will also provide a platform for voters to receive information, ask questions and raise concerns about the electoral process.
The committee will consist of one member from each supervisorial district, along with one alternate from each district. Supervisor Steve Ding, who represents Lodi, Woodbridge, Acampo, Lockeford and Clements, will be the board’s designee. Committee members will be appointed to serve staggered two-year terms.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the May 23 meeting. All members appointed by the Board of Supervisors will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
