STOCKTON — After 14 months of mostly remote classes and services, Delta College announced a significant step toward returning to campus for the fall semester on Friday, with a full return expected in spring 2022.
“While we must continue to keep our guard up to protect ourselves and others from this deadly virus, a partial return to campus in fall semester is fantastic news for many students and for our college community as a whole,” superintendent and president Dr. Omid Pourzanjani said in a media statement.
It is Delta’s hope to offer as much as 50% of fall semester classes in person or with a hybrid model that will be partially online and partially in person.
The remaining 50% of classes will stay online. This phased approach will give students the flexibility to determine how comfortable they are attending in-person classes and what works best for their schedules, the college said.
The tentative return to campus was approved by the college’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday night, with the understanding that adjustments will likely be needed as conditions change.
“No one could have guessed in March 2020 how long this pandemic would persist and how disruptive it would be for educational institutions like Delta College, including thousands of our students,” Pourzanjani said. “We are excited to share today that the end appears to be in sight.”
In addition to more in-person classes, Delta also intends to offer student services including financial aid, admissions and records, food services, childcare, the Student Food Pantry, student activities, clubs, and learning communities, all on a limited basis.
The college plans to make the first floor of Goleman Library available as a study hall with express student services like counseling and financial aid. The college’s bookstore will be open and food services will be available in both the cafeteria and Java Jitters, which will be occupying its new Goleman Café space.
Open registration for fall semester begins May 24. To search for classes, visit deltacollege.search.collegescheduler.com.
For more information and additional details, including frequently asked questions for students and employees, visit www.deltacollege.edu/coronavirus.