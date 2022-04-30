When the boundaries for Congressional districts were redrawn earlier this year, Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, announced he would not seek re-election in the fall.
His announcement sparked seven candidates to come forward with intention to fill his 9th District seat, with an eighth challenger announcing his run long before districts were redrawn.
Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, was one of the first to announce his bid for the seat after McNerney’s news, as his own 10th District was redrawn to Contra Costa County.
A Modesto High School alum, Harder earned a BA from Stanford, an MBA from Harvard Business School and MPP from Harvard Kennedy School.
“Here in San Joaquin County we’ve had the same politicians yelling at each other about the same problems forever and nothing ever gets done,” he said. “We need leaders who aren’t afraid to stand up to party bosses or corporate interests and who will actually put our valley families first. I come from the business world. I’m not beholden to any party or any special interest. I’m committed to putting petty politics aside and getting the right things done.”
Harder said the biggest issue facing the 9th District is that it is too expensive to live in the area. In addition, he said crime and homelessness are on the rise and too many young people are leaving the county to find opportunities elsewhere.
He said his priorities are reducing gas prices, making the community an affordable place to raise a family, and bringing new high paying jobs to our community.
For more information, visit harderforcongress.com.
San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti, who represents Manteca, Lathrop, western Stockton and the Delta region of the county, announced his intention to run for the District 9 seat in November.
The Stagg High School alum is the owner of Delta Cranes, and has been a supervisor since 2016.
He is a member of the National Federation of Independent Business Owners and served for eight years on the Board of Directors of the San Joaquin Builder’s Exchange.
In addition, Patti has served on the Board of Directors for the Child Abuse Prevention Council, March of Dimes, and the Delta College Foundation. He also was appointed by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors to the Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee and has served as the Chair.
“I am a proud son of San Joaquin County and I have always worked to do what’s right for everyone by addressing the challenges we face and meeting local concerns,” he said. “I’ve never hesitated to tackle the big issues during my career representing San Joaquin County, and as a member of Congress I will be the strong voice that our communities deserve and champion the issues that matter most to us.”
If elected, Patti pledges to protect the district’s water, secure energy independence, maintain stable prices and work to bring new jobs and job training to the region.
In addition, he said healthcare must be more affordable, and that veterans and seniors should receive the help and benefits they deserve.
For more information, visit tompattiforcongress.com.
Harpreet Chima is a newcomer to the political arena, and the Democrat said he wants to empower American workers here in the county.
The Tokay High School alum earned bachelor’s degree in neurobiology, physiology, and behavior from UC Davis, and is currently a researcher at his alma mater.
“Growing up in Stockton, I watched folks live out the American dream and buy a home, start a small business, or send their kids to college,” Chima said. “But that American Dream is slowly dying and politicians are too busy catering to corporations and wealthy donors to do anything about it. I'm running because it's time families in San Joaquin County had a champion in Congress who will bring them to the table; take their fights to the halls of Congress.”
Chima said he will advocate for policies that protect working families from corporate greed, and policies that offer 36 weeks of paid parental leave and four weeks of paid vacation to employees.
He said the largest issue facing the district is housing prices, which have either forced families to move away, or forced those who stay to spend more than half their paychecks on rent.
His solution will be to advocate for social housing, a program where the federal government gives low interest loans to jurisdictions to build publicly owned, mixed income, affordable housing that is open to anyone.
For more information, visit chimaforcongress.com.
Clements resident Jim Shoemaker is the most well-known Republican candidate in the race, having served as the California Republican Assembly’s vice president, as well as the San Joaquin chapter’s president over the years.
A policy analyst and family and children activist, Shoemaker attended Harbor College in Los Angeles and El Camino College in Torrance.
“I’m running for Congress because ‘We the People’ of California need a voice.” he said. “We need to be represented and not ignored by professional bought-out politicians. I believe in less regulation and smaller government. I am against growing the government.”
Shoemaker said the biggest needs in the 9th district are medical freedoms, water storage, updating infrastructure and protecting agriculture.
If elected, he said he would work to get the country back to energy independence, and bring manufacturing of health products, microchips and essential industries back to America so the nation is not dependent on foreign countries for supplies and resources.
For more information, visit shoemaker4congress.com.
Jonathan Madison is another political newcomer vying for seat in the race. A San Francisco Bay Area native, he attended Terra Nova High School in Pacifica and Skyline Junior College in San Bruno before graduating from Howard University and the University of San Francisco’s law school.
He is currently the lead attorney at his own practice, The Madison Firm in San Francisco.
“I am running for Congress because when public servants use their office for their benefit or political agenda, we must step up to challenge them,” he said. “I am running for Congress because we need to hold the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress accountable for their exploitation and malfeasance. I am running for Congress because my son deserves a future where he can enjoy the freedoms so many take for granted. God willing, I will make my community a better pl ace for my family and neighbors.”
Madison said the biggest issues facing the 9th District include homelessness, protecting private property rights, defending law enforcement, inflation and a return to energy independence.
Solutions to these issues include incentivizing private, affordable housing investment; opposing efforts to defund law enforcement agencies; and reducing the $30 trillion national debt without raising taxes.
For more information, visit jonathanmadison.org.
Tracy resident Khalid Jeffrey Jafri last ran for office in 2012, when he won the primary for the state assembly’s 13th District. However, he lost the general election to Susan Talamantes Eggman.
A Democrat farmer, engineer and businessman, Jafri said he will fight for water rights, and help bring more tech and manufacturing jobs to the region.
“As a San Joaquin farmer since 1982 and (someone with) experience in California water projects, I feel our San Joaquin County agriculture-based economy is suffering due to the bad state of California agriculture export programs,” he said. “With my engineering and technical international experience, for which I have traveled around the world including China, I can work to bring back manufacturing jobs.”
For more information, visit khalidjeffrey4congress9.com.
Another newcomer to politics, Mark Andrews said he wanted to make changes to the system, and the only way to do that was become part of the system.
The owner of Mark Andrews Legal Services and a Democrat, Andrews said his platform will address water infrastructure funding, getting homeless veterans off the streets, and campaign finance reform and term limits for politicians.
He said his background as a court officer for 14 years makes him qualified to deal with legal issues within the government.
“There's so much the American people are not told because of the party system and that has to change,” he said. “I want to be a candidate who steps forward to serve the people of the 9th district and the United States of America, like my father, brother, son-in-law, and cousin before me who all served in the military. I'm too old to be in the military but I can serve in government and make a huge difference and be a voice for the voiceless.”
Karena Apple Feng is also new to politics, and the attorney said she is running to make a difference for District 9 on issues such as children, families and justice, which have been a concern for more than a decade.
A moderate Democrat with two law degrees from George Washington University in the nation’s capital, she said the safety of the district’s infrastructure is the biggest issue facing the region, and if elected, she would ensure transparency in family, juvenile and criminal justice courts.
