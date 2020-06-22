- 2,400 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 48 deaths. 81 patients are currently hospitalized. About 1,000 have recovered. ZIP code data has not been updated since Friday. To view demographic data, visit www.sjcphs.org.
- 2,243 cases in Sacramento County, including 60 in Galt, 4 in Isleton, and 345 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 66 deaths. 1,482 have likely recovered.
- 28 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 15 have recovered.
- 13 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 10 have recovered.
- 1,599 cases in Stanislaus County, with 35 deaths. 1,144 have recovered.
- 4,884 cases in Alameda County, with 120 deaths.
- 2,369 cases in Contra Costa County, with 62 deaths.
- 169,695 cases in California, with 5,524 deaths.
- 2,306,247 cases in the United States, with 120,351 deaths. 640,198 have recovered.
- 9,057,555 cases worldwide, with 470,665 deaths. 4,493,661 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4:30 p.m. Monday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.