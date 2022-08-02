LODI — On Tuesday, Aug. 9, John Silver, Regional English Language Officer (RELO), will deliver a presentation on working with the U.S. Department of State. Silver will discuss the State Department’s mission abroad as well as his work as RELO in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Senegal and Washington D.C.
The presentation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Holz Room at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi. The public is invited to this free program, and the audience will be encouraged to ask questions.
Lodi police to hold DUI checkpoint Friday
LODI — The Lodi Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence checkpoint from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, to 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at an undisclosed location within Lodi city limits.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” LPD Traffic Sergeant Dan Bristow said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
The Lodi Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Lodi Animal Services to host golf fundraiser
LODI — The Lodi Animal Services Foundation is hosting its second annual golf tournament fundraiser at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 at Elkhorm Golf Club, 1050 Elkhorn Drive, Stockton.
Breakfast and lunch are included with a ticket purchase. Meal tickets are also available for non-golfers. A raffle and silent auction will be held during the event. Money raised supports Lodi Animal Shelter programs.
East of Eden pet rescue asks for community‘s assistance
STOCKTON — In February, East of Eden K-9 Rescue’s cat team became aware of a feral cat colony near Stockton. EOE’s medical coordinator began feeding the colony daily, and began the process of trap, neuter, and release along with other EOE volunteers.
Since mid-February, one microchipped cat has been reunited with its owner; 42 unmicrochipped adult cats have been spayed or neutered and either returned to the colony or placed for adoption; and 54 kittens have been tamed, spayed or neutered, and placed for adoption. Returning neutered and spayed feral cats to a colony can help keep the colony’s numbers down by preventing the cats from reproducing, while preventing new, unneutered cats from moving into the area.
“That has been one of East of Eden’s most ambitious undertakings to date, and it has depleted our available financial resources for further trap, neuter, and release,” said Jonathan La Vine, EOE’s communication director. “We are in dire need of monetary donations to finish this community project and move forward with other colonies that have been identified in the local community.”
