LODI — On Tuesday, Aug. 9, John Silver, Regional English Language Officer (RELO), will deliver a presentation on working with the U.S. Department of State. Silver will discuss the State Department’s mission abroad as well as his work as RELO in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Senegal and Washington D.C.

The presentation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Holz Room at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi. The public is invited to this free program, and the audience will be encouraged to ask questions.