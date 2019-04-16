With Lodi Unified School District set to allow students at all of its schools to take Chromebooks home with them next school year, the board of education will consider a proposal to increase library media services at those schools during tonight’s board meeting.
“This proposal would allow students the opportunity to have greater access to library services at all levels,” said Lisa Kotowski, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for LUSD, in a Monday email.
According to Kotowski, the proposal would affect 29 of the 30 library media assistants (LMAs) currently employed by the district.
For grades seven through 12, the LMAs would be employed for an additional hour each day to extend services before and after school, Kotowski said.
As the district rolls out its 1:1 Take Home program, students may need to swap out Chromebooks before school if the device is not working, or check out a Chromebook daily if they choose not to participate in the program, Kotowski said.
For kindergarten through sixth grade, LMAs would help with entering fines and the Chromebook Care Plan information, Kotowski said, as well as checking out the Chromebooks at the beginning of the year and checking the devices in at the end of the year.
“Currently, the elementary sites receive only four days a week of LMA services,” Kotowski said. “This action would provide (the) sites (with LMA) services five days a week.”
According to the proposal, the district would have to pay an estimated $30,260 for grades seven through 12 and $16,860 for kindergarten through sixth grade.