Embattled Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan reportedly resigns after arrest on voter fraud charges

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Thursday following the arrest of Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan, pictured on the monitor to the left, on voter fraud charges.

Embattled Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan insists he did not resign from his post last week after being arrested on voter fraud charges and will continue to serve.

Khan was released from San Joaquin County Jail last Friday evening, and emailed the News-Sentinel shortly thereafter explaining the "purported resignation" being reported by various media outlets.