Following the grand opening of Tea-Tasting, a traditional Chinese tea house, business owner Sam Shi will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony that brings Chinese culture to Downtown Lodi.
Since opening the teahouse in February, Shi has been introducing customers to the traditions of his native China.
At the ribbon cutting ceremony, he will have a traditional Lion Dance performed. The Lion Dance brings fortune and luck, according to Shi.
“A lion dance is traditionally performed by two people who dress in the traditional lion garments,” he said.
In Chinese culture, the lion symbolizes power, wisdom and superiority.
The lion dance is usually seen at Lunar New Year celebrations, but the dance is believed to be an auspicious event that brings happiness. That prompted Shi to have the dance performed at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“It is a good opportunity to expose people to our traditions and give them a sense of what we offer the community,” he said.
The ceremony will be an all-day event that will include a tasting experience. Guests who attend the ceremony will learn how to pair appetizers pair with teas, as well as the proper techniques associated with tea etiquette and proper brewing temperatures to get a more robust flavor.
“We will also have raffles, (and) give away 10 boxes of tea to raffle winners,” Shi said.
Guests who attend the ceremony will receive a 15 percent discount on items throughout the store, and tea club members receive a 30 percent discount on all items.
In the late afternoon, musician Michael B. Hill will perform