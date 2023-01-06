STOCKTON — Before Wednesday morning, it had been 16 years since Steve Ding was an active member of the political arena.
Ding, who served as aide to former Rep. Richard Pombo, was sworn in as one of the newest members of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Wednesday morning.
Taking the seat on the dais most recently occupied by the termed-out Chuck Winn in board chambers, Ding described what had changed since he served Pombo from 1993 to 2007.
“This is the first time I’ve had a tie on since I left the House (of Representatives) floor,” he joked. “When I went to get a cup of coffee, we didn’t have things called Keurig. There was just a pot of coffee on the stove. Of course, there are some things that don’t change. In 2006, the Raiders were 4-14 back then too.”
The newest representative of the board’s fourth district, Ding said he and fellow supervisor-elect Paul Canepa were very much alike, as they are both passionate and emotional about helping the residents of San Joaquin County.
Canepa defeated former Stockton City Councilman Elbert Holman for the District 2 seat on the board, replacing the termed-out Kathy Miller.
“With Paul (and me), you’ve got two very passionate guys that come from private industry,” he said. “We both wash glass. He washes car glass, I wash dish glasses. But we’re in the business of public service. We’re in the business of hospitality, and at the end of the day... We’re there to help and we have to remember that at all times. That’s our number one role. Making sure people are safe and protected.”
Ding was one of six candidates vying for the District 4 seat in the June primary, along with Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne; Lodi Unified School District teacher and resident Nancy Gonzalez St. Clair; former San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore; Linden small business owner Steve Colangelo; and former Sheriff’s Office correctional officer and probation officer Paul Brennan.
He and Colangelo earned the top two slots to face-ff in the November General Election, with the Woodbridge Crossing owner garnering 52.97% of the vote.
Ding, who said his two sons would take over operation of the restaurant while he serves as supervisor, was looking forward to the “decorum and respect” the board would be showing to its staff, adding an institution was only as good as the people who work there.
“I’m serving with two members who have been here six years, and I’m looking forward to their guidance on how this institution works,” he said. “I’ve had a few conversations with chairman (Robert) Rickman... I have faith in your public service and the direction you’re going. I’m looking forward to it.”
The idea to run for supervisor came to him while he was on vacation, Ding said, and he immediately called Pombo to get his former boss to talk him out of it.
However, he said that when he listed off all his concerns to the former Congressman, Pombo told Ding that making a bid for supervisor was something he needed to do.
Ding said he loves to tell stories, and recalled an instance while he was in Washington in which former Rep. Bob Matsui spoke to him in an elevator.
Explaining that he was “heavily involved in partisan politics” at the time, Ding said Matsui told him that he should go somewhere else to do that.
“Valley first,” Ding said, stifling tears. “That’s what we’re going to remember around here. San Joaquin County first. We’re going to fight like hell for everybody.”
