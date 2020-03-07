This year Kautz Family Vineyards chose to honor the female force behind their day-to-day operations for International Women’s Day, a day observed every year on March 8.
Joan Kautz, vice president of international operations at Ironstone Vineyards, said the inspiration to honor women came about after a group photo at the vineyard.
“I don’t think we realized how many women worked here, (Kautz Family Vineyards) and how much the ratio had shifted,” Kautz said.
It was then Kautz and Jessica Helmick, social media manager for Kautz Family Vineyards, decided to head up an endeavor recognizing the various women who are crucial to the KFV enterprise and legacy. According to Kautz, she felt it was important for people to know that women are often the unseen workforce behind the ag industry, which motivated her to recognize the women at KFV.
“I think, in some ways, people are surprised to see women in the agriculture industry, especially when you get into (farming) you see a lot fewer women in it,” Kautz said. “But for us, these women are not seen as workers, they are family, and some of them have been around KFV longer than I have.”
Including Dolores Osuna and her sister, Ernestina Robles, who began their careers in agriculture at Kautz farm nearly 55 years ago. Working as day laborers the pair entered a male-dominated field not realizing their mere presence challenged the status quo.
“I just kept working and did what I was told to do,” Robles said.
The duo, born in Texas with Mexican citizenship, moved to California in 1962 after their uncle secured positions for them at Kautz Farm.
At first, Robles said she did not realize the gender disparity, but once she found her footing in the field she noticed she was not surrounded by very many women. According to Osuna, the absence of women did not surprise her, mainly because of the nature of the work.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” Osuna said. “We work six days a week, in all types of weather. It is not for everybody, but I love what I do.”
Despite the meager female presence, both sisters agreed that when it came to rolling up their sleeves and getting to work, they were not intimidated by their male counterparts.
“We were better and faster, we weren’t worried,” Robles joked.
Since working for KFV, the sisters have worked their way up the ladder from seasonal pickers to crew managers.
Kautz said the advancement of both women was obvious to anyone who knew them, because both have a tremendous work ethic and desire to excel.
“They are always smiling. Whether they are out with crews or rounding up tasks, they’re very devoted and they are amazing,” Kautz said. “ They are both so organized, there is no question about that, and they tackle anything they do with confidence and surety.”
Robles said it is easy for her to see the bright side in what she does because during her tenure she has witnessed the shift in the agricultural workforce and the influx of women working in the industry.
“I feel good when I see other women working here because we are not going to be here forever,” Robles said.
For women like Robles, International Women’s Day celebrates the advancements made by women, and the impacts they have made in society.
The celebration was initially recognized by the United Nations in 1975. Each year, women across the world don purple attire in honor of International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to broadening perceptions and celebrating the achievement of women.
“I think international women’s day gives long-overdue credit to hard-working women, which is a good way to honor these ladies (KFV staff) and what they have been doing for years,” she said.