The Lodi City Council will kick off the new year next week by getting back to business and holding two meetings to discuss the tiny homes project and the city’s growth allocation.
During its regular meeting Wednesday night, the council is expected to approve an amendment allocating $336,265 in Permanent Local Housing Allocation grant program funds to the Harmony Homes project.
Harmony Homes consists of four “tiny homes” that will provide housing for individuals working their way out of homelessness, to be located at 301 E. Lodi Ave.
According to staff, the city is required to prepare a PLHA plan to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development that outlines projected costs and a schedule over a five-year period.
The city’s original plan was to develop a permanent homeless navigation center in Lodi, but when that project was deemed not to be feasible, staff opted to reallocate PLHA funding to Harmony Homes after its final location was approved on Dec. 2, 2020.
More than $2 million in PLHA funds is available over five years for the project, staff said.
If approved Wednesday, the city will submit the amendment to Housing and Community Development, staff said.
During a Tuesday morning shirtsleeve session, the council will receive another presentation on the city’s growth management.
Created in 1991, the city’s growth management program has helped Lodi maintain an orderly growth pattern and contribute to its current compact form and boundaries.
But staff said the pressure for rapid growth that led to the creation of the plan has been lower than anticipated, and the city has grown more slowly than the maximum 2% annual growth rate allowed under 1991 guidelines.
Currently, developers can apply for growth allocation applications at any time during the year. The council will consider, among other provisions, whether to restrict applications submissions to between July 1 and Oct. 1 of each year.
Agendas for both meetings are available at www.lodi.gov/Agenda.
Tuesday’s shirtsleeve session begins at 7 a.m., and Wednesday’s regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. Both meetings can be viewed online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.