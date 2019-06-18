As the San Joaquin Superior Court recovers from a budget deficit, it will restore the clerk’s office business and phone hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except for court holidays beginning next month.
“We are grateful for Gov. (Gavin) Newsom’s support to the judicial branch and Chief Justice (Tani) Cantil-Sakauye’s Leadership. As San Joaquin Superior Court recovers from a severe deficit, we are pleased to move forward, expanding needed services to the public,” said Presiding Judge Linda L. Lofthus in a Monday press release.
According to a public notice issued Monday, the change will take effect July 1. The clerk’s office business hours will remain 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until then.
Visitors to the clerk’s office can file documents, obtain court records and conduct other business. The court also plans to offer electronic filing in the near future, and improve its case management system to provide parties and attorneys with greater access to cases.
San Joaquin Superior Court is located at 180 E. Weber Ave., Stockton. For more information, visit www.sjcourts.org.