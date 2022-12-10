06_08_19_TACO_COOK_OFF_10.jpg

Frida Kahlo contestants Jasmine Canela, of Lodi, and Angela Golde, of Stockton, receive their prize as they are named as the two winners for the adult Frida Kahlo look-alike contest during the ninth annual Taco Truck Cook-Off at Hale Park in Lodi Saturday, June 8, 2019. Grants allocated by the City of Lodi help fund the event.

 News-Sentinel File Photograph

Christmas is still a couple of weeks away, but the local arts community was the recipient of some generous gifts during Wednesday’s Lodi City Council meeting.

The council adopted a resolution allocating $39,000 in arts grants for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with the largest amount — $16,000  — earmarked for the Lodi Art Foundation’s Taco Truck Cook-Off, First Friday Art Hop and other community events hosted by the nonprofit.