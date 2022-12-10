Christmas is still a couple of weeks away, but the local arts community was the recipient of some generous gifts during Wednesday’s Lodi City Council meeting.
The council adopted a resolution allocating $39,000 in arts grants for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with the largest amount — $16,000 — earmarked for the Lodi Art Foundation’s Taco Truck Cook-Off, First Friday Art Hop and other community events hosted by the nonprofit.
The Lodi Arts Commission (LAC) is tasked with soliciting applicants for arts grants, reviewing grant applications and recommending applicants for funding. Three grant applications were received for six projects by the April 21, 2022 deadline and reviewed by a subcommittee of the LAC. On Nov. 9, the LAC voted 7-0 to recommend the three applications for funding. The recipients included the Changing Faces Theater Group ($6,000), Breakthrough Project ($1,400) and the Lodi Community Arts Center ($5,523). Another $10,136 is still available for future funding.
Changing Faces Theater Group will use the funds to stage next fall’s pop-up production of “Peter Pan.”
The company has staged summer productions of the show twice, and it has been a hit with the community.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into clear focus the immense human need for community and communication. (Changing Faces) has been gratified that its pop-up shows have enabled them to share stories and bring people together safely, and the process has deepened their own appreciation for the vital role of the arts and the joy of forging a bond between audiences and performers,” the LAC said in support of the funding.
The Breakthrough Project, a group that promotes diversity, inclusiveness and tolerance in the community, will use the funds to support the 24th annual Celebration of Unity, a free event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s legacy. The event, scheduled for Jan. 16, 2023 at First United Methodist Church, will include speakers, essay reading, music, and art.”
“The primary benefit of the project is exposing the community to new viewpoints and increasing awareness,” the LAC said of its recommendation of the Breakthrough project.
The Lodi Community Arts Center, located at 110 W. Pine St., will use its grant to fund four projects.
$1,500 for a regional juried fine art photography show.
$1,324 for the youth gallery and classes.
$1,500 for advanced workshops for local artists.
$1,200 for “Celebrate Lodi,” a show open to artists of all ages in the community. Submissions include paintings, sculptures, mixed media and photography celebrating scenes of Lodi and the surrounding area. The work must be new and representational. Categories will include Downtown Lodi, Heritage District, the greater Lodi area, wineries, and the greater San Joaquin County area.
