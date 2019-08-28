GALT -- If the City of Galt wants to keep its head above water by next summer, several service and staffing reductions will need to be made.
Interim City Manager Tom Haglund presented $1.05 million in budget adjustments to the Galt City Council on Tuesday night during a special meeting to discuss a financial stability project.
Some of those adjustments included freezing seven vacant city employee positions, reducing tree and landscaping maintenance and reducing operating and maintenance expenses, among others.
Haglund said freezing seven positions would save the city $643,359, while reducing tree and landscaping maintenance would save $160,416.
Another $100,004 would be saved by reducing operating and maintenance expenditures, and $35,000 would be saved by reducing special legal services.
Also suggested was eliminating sports concessions during athletics events, which Haglund said would save $27,152, and eliminating adult men’s and co-ed softball from the Parks and Recreation Department program would save $23,466.
The recommendations come as the city faces a financial crisis that forecasts the general fund having just $777,575 by June 30 to end the current fiscal year.
The $1.05 million in adjustments Haglund presented was all the city needs at the moment to stay in the black, he said.
Some residents who attended Tuesday’s meeting and spoke during public comment blamed the city council for the current fiscal crisis.
Dan Bitondo said the city could have more revenue and funds in its pockets by growing a sales tax base. But, he said, previous councils have been known for being extremely anti-business.
“The blame should really come from the top, and the community is the top,” he said. “We decided who we wanted to represent us on the council, and now it’s time for this town to band together to try to dig ourselves out of this.”
Other suggestions the city could consider to help increase revenues and the general fund, Haglund said, included increasing property taxes, creating a community facilities district somewhere in town, as well as implementing a parcel tax or increasing transient occupancy and sales taxes.
Implementing a tax or increasing taxes requires voter approval, and both proposals would have to be on the next general election ballot, Haglund said, which is in the fall of 2020.
Additional recommendations included assessing general fees and Implementing fees for parks and recreation services, as well as delaying cost of living adjustments to employees or implementing work furloughs, among other cost saving measures.
“We talk about the rank and file in the city giving all these things up to save some money,” resident Gene Davenport said. “And while that is a good solution, I haven’t heard anything about administrators giving something up as well. Let’s see them give something up like their employees might have to. I don’t think that would go over too well.”
Vice Mayor Shaun Farmer said he and his colleagues don’t like sitting on the dais and making decisions that could cut funding to needed general services, or reducing pay or eliminating jobs to break even.
He likened the list of recommendations the council had to consider to a box of land mines.
“I just want everybody here, and all the people watching to know how hard these decisions are and that none of us want to make any cuts,” he said. “We don’t like sitting up here and discussing this kind of thing. It’s tough.”
Another major factor in the city’s decreasing general fund monies is the loss of revenue from the Galt Farmer’s Market. Haglund said the market has seen revenue from the weekly city-run event drop from about $3.5 million in 2005 to $2.5 million this year.
Haglund said this was due in part to economic market conditions that include online shopping and e-commerce platforms customers are employing, rather than shopping at the flea market.
As a result, the city has begun exploring alternative uses for the flea market site that would generate more revenue.
“Nobody likes to see proposals like this, but they have to be addressed” councilman Curt Campion said. “Other wise we will continue down a path that will be detrimental to the public.”
No decision was approved or denied Tuesday, and the council will provide further direction to city staff at its Sept. 3 meeting, to be held at city hall, 380 Civic Drive.