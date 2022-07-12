LODI — At about 10:06 p.m. Friday, Lodi police officers observed a suspicious vehicle on the 400 block of East Locust Street with significant damage to the windshield, according to the Lodi Police Department.
Officers approached the vehicle and found a man asleep at the wheel, along with drug paraphernalia inside and a loaded .25 caliber pistol, police said.
Lodi resident Gilberto Cervantes, 42, was arrested on suspicion of weapons violations. and possession of drug paraphernalia, and booked into the Lodi City Jail, police said.
At about 11:07 p.m. Thursday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of East Lockeford Street and North Cherokee Lane. The driver of the vehicle was found to be driving on a suspended license and a firearm was located in the vehicle, police said.
The firearm was found to be a loaded 9mm unserialized polymer handgun, and 43-year-old Sacramento resident Zhawaray White was arrested and booked into the city jail for multiple felony weapons violations, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Public Library needs computer lab volunteers
LODI — The Lodi Public Library is seeking volunteers to staff its Computer Learning Center. Volunteers are expected to work a three-hour shift at least once week helping library patrons with basic PC tasks that include job hunting, resume preparation and common computer techniques.
For more information, email clcsignup@gmail. com or call 209-333-5554.
— Wes Bowers
Changing Faces to perform ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
LODI — Changing Faces Theater Company will present William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” from Thursday, July 14 to Sunday, July 17 at its studio theater, 720 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi; and on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 at St. Jorge Winery, 22769 N. Bender Road, Acampo.
Showtimes for both venues are 7 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 for both venues.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.changingfacestheater.org.
— Wes Bowers
Delta College will present ‘Cinderella’
STOCKTON — Delta College presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical “Cinderella” from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17 and Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24 at the Tillie Lewis Theater on campus, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., while Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
Complimentary tickets are available online at www.deltacollege.edu/student-life/delta-center-arts/box-office, or request tickets by calling 209-954-5110. Seating is limited, and is on a first-come, first-served basis.
— Wes Bowers
