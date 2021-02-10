LODI — Lodi and Tokay high schools will hold their annual 8th Grade Parent Night via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
The event is for the families of next year’s freshmen to find out what the high schools have to offer. There will be virtual presentations from students, teachers, club advisors, program directors, and coaches, so that students can learn about ways to take advantage of all the school has to offer. Counselors and administrators will be on hand to answer questions.
Following the brief virtual program, parents and students will have the opportunity to “browse” through video and slide presentations made especially for them.
For more information about Tokay High and Zoom information, visit tokay.lodiusd.net or call 209-331-7990, ext. 340014.
For more information about Lodi High, visit lodihigh.lodiusd.net.
— Scott Howell
Lodi police investigate suspicious object
LODI — On Feb. 6 at about 12:03 p.m., Lodi police officers responded to the report of a suspicious object in the Costco parking lot located at 2680 Reynolds Ranch Parkway.
According to the Lodi Police Department, the reporting party believed the object to be a pipe bomb. Upon arrival, officers located the object — a plastic pipe with caps glued at the ends — near the store’s tire center.
Members of the explosive object device units from both Lodi P.D. and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office responded, and they were able to determine the object was not a pipe bomb.
An investigation is ongoing.
— Wes Bowers
UCCE Master Gardener offering virtual class on pet-toxic plants
STOCKTON — Do you know which plants in your home or garden could be dangerous for your pets?
A number of plants can be toxic when ingested by pets, with reactions ranging from mouth sores or stomach discomfort to organ failure and in some cases, even death.
Kelley Gelderman, a retired veterinarian and current UCCE Master Gardener, will hold a Zoom presentation, “The Dark Side of Plants: Poisonous Plants & Pets.” Gelderman spent 33 years as a vet in a small animal practice, retiring in 2017.
The free presentation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6.
Participants must register in advance at www.ucanr.edu/PetsAndPlants. Registration confirmation via email will include information on how to join the Zoom session.
— K. Cathey
State seeks volunteers to keep waterways clean
SACRAMENTO — California’s Boating Clean and Green Program is looking for volunteers interested in becoming Dockwalkers to help keep the ocean, lakes and reservoirs clean.
Dockwalkers help to keep California’s waterways clean from oil, fuel, sewage and other debris, along with educating recreational boaters. Dockwalkers raise awareness about clean boating practices by distributing educational materials and California boater kits at marinas, boat launch ramps and boating events, or wherever boaters are.
On select Saturdays from March 6 to June 12, free Dockwalker trainings will be offered via Zoom, a video conferencing system. Each training runs from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., and registration in advance is required.
Volunteers must be 15 or older. The training qualifies as community service.
For more information, visit dbw.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=29199.
— K. Cathey