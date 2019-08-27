LODI — The Lodi Police Department arrested three people while conducting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Aug. 24.
Officers were stopping drivers in the 1800 block of West Kettleman Lane between 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, 779 vehicles were screened. Four drivers were cited or arrested for operating a vehicle without a license, or with a suspended or revoked license. Three vehicles were towed, police said.
Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. In 2017, The Lodi police officers investigated 57 DUI collisions that injured 22 people.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of an arrest to be about $13,500, including fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.
The department will be conducting another checkpoint and DUI Saturation Patrols in the near future, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Learn how to pickle vegetables on Sept. 9
LODI — The University of California Master Gardeners and Preservers will host a class dedicated to pickling vegetables in the Community Room at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi on Sep. 9 from 10 to 11:30.
The Master Gardeners will talk about specific cool-season vegetables. The growing season in Central California is long, which enables residents to grow a variety of vegetables.
The UCCE Master Food Preservers will speak on pickling vegetables. Pickled foods are either fermented in brine, which is salty or packed in vinegar.
Heat processing is then required to destroy microorganisms that can cause spoilage and inactivate enzymes that may affect flavor, color, and texture. Pickled foods include brined pickles, fresh pack pickles, relish, fruit pickles, sauerkraut, and chutneys.
Those interested in attending the class should reserve their seats before Sep. 5 by calling 209-953-6100.
— Oula Miqbel
Workshop focuses on air pollution problems
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Council of Governments will host a series of workshops that focus on the county’s Transformative Climate Communities Program. The first workshop will happen in Stockton on Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Maya Angelou Library, 2324 Pock Lane, Stockton.
The TCC Program empowers communities most impacted by pollution to choose their own goals, strategies, and projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and local air pollution.
TCC staff is holding workshops to encourage residents and community groups in and around Stockton to attend.
If individuals are unable to make one of the meetings, they can join the workshop webinar, which will be on Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. All individuals must sign in to the webinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register /7792481199475
TCC is accepting public comments on the program guidelines through Sep. 6.
— Oula Miqbel