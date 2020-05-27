STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Superior Court gave public notice on Tuesday that it would be partially reopening and resuming court operations. The Stockton and French Camp courthouses are open, but with restrictions to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Those who attend court proceedings must follow the court’s physical distancing guidelines and all instructions provided by court security related to enforcement of the guidelines.
“As we move forward and expand court operations, we must balance the health and safety of the employees, justice partners and the public we serve with the duty to maintain fair and equal access to justice for defendants, victims and others in our community,” Judge Xapuri Villapudua said in a press release announcing the reopening.
The court is accepting all filings. Although the clerks’ offices remain closed to the public, drop boxes are available outside the Stockton Courthouse between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Starting on May 28, e-filing will be also be available for civil, family and probate cases.
To limit the risk to the public, staff and judicial officers, only attorneys, those with calendared cases (including the parents or guardians of minors), victim advocates, witnesses, jurors and couriers will be permitted to enter the courthouse.
Everyone entering the courthouse will have their temperature taken. No individual will enter a courthouse with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more. Failure to submit to a temperature reading is grounds for denial of entry into a courthouse.
The court will begin conducting jury trials in the month of June. Persons who receive a jury summons asking them to appear for jury duty should check the court’s website for further instructions.
The Lodi and Manteca courts will remain closed until July 6.
For more information, visit www.sjcourts.org.