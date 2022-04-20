STOCKTON — The latest variant of the COVID-19 virus — known as BA.2 — has finally been reported in San Joaquin County.
The variant now accounts for 85% of cases in the southwestern United States, which includes California. And Dr. Maggie Park, the San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, said while a surge in the new variant is expected, the hope is that it will be short and harmless.
“(The BA.2 variant) is expected to cause a bit of an uptick, what we’re calling a blip, and we’re hoping does not become a large surge,” Park told the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. “We’re not really expecting it to become a huge surge. Perhaps it will just blip up a bit and hopefully come back down again.”
Park said the county recently exited its latest COVID-19 surge in early March, which was caused by the omicron variant.
By the middle of March, case rates and positivity rates dropped to 3.1 per 100,000 residents and 1.6%, respectively, she said, adding both numbers remained stable in the weeks that followed, but have not declined further.
Now those numbers are starting to trend upward, Park said, most likely driven by the onset of the BA.2 variant in the county.
During the week of April 10, there was one case of the new variant reported to county public health, while the week prior, it made up half the new cases reported, she said.
“You’ll see that our case rates have come down quite significantly and are looking very low,” she said. “I will tell you that we need to take this with a bit of a grain of salt, because we know that more and more people are using rapid antigen tests and using at-home over-the-counter rapid antigen tests, which are not reported to public health agencies.”
As of Monday, the county’s case rate was back to 3.9 per 100,000 residents, and the test positivity remained at 1.6%.
Hospitalizations reached single digits on Monday, with nine people being treated for the virus in the county’s seven facilities.
However, Park said of the BA.2 variant, which is more transmissible than omicron but not as severe, continues to surge, the number of hospitalizations could increase as well.
With COVID-19 numbers remaining low and stable, Park said she rescinded the quarantine order for the asymptomatic general public last week, as the omicron variant displayed a very quick incubation and infection period and those exposed to it would have seen symptoms in as little as three days.
Testing sites remain open in the county, including the OptumServe location at the former Joe Serna School on South Central Avenue, she said, adding the county will continue to try and keep all of them open for as long as possible.
“This was very enlightening, very positive,” supervisor Kathy Miller said. “It’s great to see that our numbers are dropping, and it appears that we have the necessary resources in place and will continue to keep them there.”
According to county public health’s Monday report, there have been 167,742 COVID-19 cases and 2,217 deaths since the pandemic began in March of 2020. One death and 81 cases were reported over the weekend.
In Lodi, there have been 14,209 cases and 245 deaths, with seven new cases reported between Friday and Monday.
There have been 2,388 cases and 36 deaths in the Lockeford area, which includes the 95240 and 95237 ZIP codes.
In the 95220 ZIP code that includes Acampo, there have been 1,208 cases and 18 deaths, and in the 95227 ZIP code that includes Acampo, there have been 120 cases and one death.
There have been 839 cases and 12 deaths in the 95258 ZIP code that includes Woodbridge, with three new cases reported over the weekend.
Some 64.3% of the county’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, while 77.8% are partially vaccinated and 26.8% have received at least one booster shot.
In Lodi, 73.8% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and 14.5% are partially vaccinated.
Sacramento County Public Health reported Tuesday that there have been 281,789 cases and 3,116 deaths since the pandemic began, with 6,877 cases and 77 deaths reported in Galt.
Some 66% of Sacramento County’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated, and 71% are partially vaccinated.
In Galt, 63% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated. The county’s public health department does not report partial vaccinations for each city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.