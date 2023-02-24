‘Her name was Amanda’: DNA, genealogy research used to identify ‘Lady in the Fridge’ 27 years after her body was found in the Delta

San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow speaks during a press conference on Thursday where it was announced that a murder victim discovered in a refrigerator in Holt in 1995 has been identified as Amanda Lynn Schumann Deza.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH/SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that “The Lady in the Fridge” — a murder victim discovered in a refrigerator in Holt in March 1995 — has finally been identified.

“I’d just like to take this time right now to give her her name back, to give her her story back,” Sheriff Pat Withrow said during a press conference streamed on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. “Her name was Amanda — Amanda Lynn Schumann Deza.”

