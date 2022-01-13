San Joaquin County Board of Supervisor Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi, Escalon and Ripon, will spend his eighth and final year in office as its chair.
Winn was unanimously chosen by his fellow supervisors as 2022 chair on Tuesday, succeeding District 3’s representative Tom Patti.
First elected to the board in 2014, the Ripon resident previously served as chair in 2017.
He said his goals for the coming year are to find solutions to the county’s homelessness crisis, as well as provide more transparency to the public when it comes to COVID-19 discussions at meetings.
“Obviously (homelessness) is a challenge,” Winn said. “I’ve been in (various) meetings in the last month where it becomes a topic of discussion. It seems to be more prevalent, and there seems to be more concern, and more complaints in regards to it.”
Winn noted that cities across the county — specifically Tracy, Manteca and Lodi — have made “significant improvements to provide shelters for their unsheltered populations, and he hoped Stockton would follow suit in the coming year.
In November, the City of Lodi installed its four “tiny homes” for the Harmony Homes project at Lodi Avenue and Washington Street, providing qualified and vetted unsheltered individuals housing until they are gainfully employed and can find more permanent residency.
In addition, the Lodi City Council in October approved the purchase of a $2.5 million property at 710 N. Sacramento St., which will be converted into a low-barrier access center providing employment, mental health and housing resources for the homeless.
Winn said he plans to change the way the COVID-19 pandemic is discussed during meetings, noting different views of the way it has been handled over the last two years has generated animosity between individuals, and that has not been productive for the community or supervisors.
One way Winn has changed the board’s COVID-19 discussion is to have Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s Public Health Officer, present her bi-weekly updates by telephone rather than in person, citing threats, inflammatory comments and intimidating behavior directed toward her over the last two years.
He said he also plans to have other county officials involved in the pandemic management and recovery strategy speak to the board during updates as well. Park presented her first telephone presentation Tuesday, while Greg Diederich and Dan Burch, the county’s Health Care Services director and Emergency Medical Services administrator, respectively, spoke before supervisors.
“But more importantly, one of the things I think is important for us to pursue, especially with the omicron discussion, is I think we need to expand our discussion for public benefit to show all the things we are doing to acquire the necessary tools to protect the health of our residents,” Winn said.
When Winn was chair in 2017, he initiated the Clean San Joaquin program that focused on eliminating illegal dumping, removing blight and cleaning up homeless encampments across the county.
However, due to a lack of resources, he said, along with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the program never came to fruition. He is hoping to get the program off the ground this year.
Over the last four years, Winn and outgoing chair Patti did not always see eye to eye, with arguments resulting in off-the-cuff remarks thrown at each other.
But on Tuesday, Patti had nothing but praise for his successor as he ended his term as chair, stating Winn’s history of experience and service to the community “raises the bar” for other supervisors to admire.
“Supervisor Winn has shown to be thoughtful, insightful and thoroughly analytical with the actions the board discusses,” Patti said. “And often times, will be the most progressive voice as he promotes visionary ideas parallel to Elon Musk and company, which are completely aligned with solutions to the current and future needs as we face tomorrow’s demands on a daily basis.”
Patti said his goal as board chair was to be evenhanded, “complimentary as fitting,” and to remain driven in ensuring every day as a supervisor is productive. He said he will continue to achieve those goals in the coming year.
“It’s been my privilege and pleasure to serve this great county of San Joaquin as chairman of the board,” he said. “As in prior years, this past one has been filled with challenges that we as a board were we were responsive to, and addressed in collaboration with our highly capable directors, their staff and the many that work here in our county on behalf of our residents. We had a year of accomplishments that we recognize as a reflection to the dedication you all have in serving our citizens through actions taken to address the most challenging concerns.”
Winn presented Patti with a plaque commemorating his time as board chair, and said it is a difficult task to undertake.
He said being chair is more than just managing the Tuesday morning meetings. It also involves attending public events and various other board meetings, as well as completing paperwork after supervisors meet, he said, adding that Patti performed his duties well last year.
“One of the things I appreciate about you is you are energetic, you have been visionary, and I think that’s always important in leadership, because those are the things that move the organization forward,” Winn said.
“Those are things that made the county better, and thanks to your leadership we are in a better place. Hopefully in 2022 we can build upon those qualities and make (the county) even better.”