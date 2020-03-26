LODI — Lodi Electric Utility on Thursday reported that the cause of the power outage Wednesday evening was caused by a Mylar or foil balloon making contact with power lines near the McLane Substation in the northwest area of town.
The agency said about one-fourth of Lodi was without power, which went out at about 6 p.m. Power was estimated to be restored by 8:30 p.m.
Lodi Electric Utility reminds residents that Mylar or foil balloons should never be released outdoors and kept away from power lines. Residents should also use balloon weights to keep them from floating away, and balloons should be deflated and properly disposed of when no longer needed.
— Wes Bowers
April Life & Leisure events are out of date
LODI — Copies of the News-Sentinel’s Life & Leisure magazine have gone out. However, due to the sharp rise of COVID-19 cases in California since the magazine was compiled, most of the upcoming events included in the magazine have been canceled. Please contact organizers before planning to attend any upcoming events in April, to ensure that the event is still scheduled.
The News-Sentinel apologizes for any confusion.
— K. Cathey
Call in to McNerney’s coronavirus town hall
Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, will host a San Joaquin Telephone Town Hall on Coronavirus from 1 to 2 p.m. today. To participate, call 877-229-8493 and use the PIN number 13853.
The call will include special guest speakers Dr. Maggie Park, the interim public health officer for San Joaquin County Public Health Services and Brian Taing, deputy director of income maintenance for San Joaquin County Human Services Agency. The speakers will share public health information and answer callers' questions about the coronavirus pandemic.
— News-Sentinel staff writer
Lodi City Hall shares mental health resource
LODI — The City of Lodi shared a link to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on its Facebook page on Wednesday, urging local residents who are struggling with anxiety or depression to reach out for help.
“The impact of COVID-19 on our community has a deep reach,” the post read. “We’re less physically connected, some may have suffered job losses and are facing financial difficulty. Or we may have a family member with this disease or have lost a loved one. With that in mind, if you know of someone facing extreme stress or difficult times, or deepening depression, please consider this resource.”
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 800-273-8255. The 24-hour line is available seven days a week, to anyone in emotional distress, not just those in crisis. Help and resources — including the ability to speak to someone via a chat service — are also available online at www.suicideprevention
— K. Cathey
LOEL Center closed, but pick-up meals available
LODI — Due to the shelter in place orders issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Joaquin County, the LOEL Center located at 105 S. Washington St. will be closed to the public until further notice.
The center’s Senior Nutrition program will offer a limited number of hot meals available for curbside pickup for those older than 60. Meals will be available from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a suggested contribution of $3.
Seniors in need of food, help with errands and medication pickups can call the center at 209-369-1591, and staff will do their best to assist you.
— Wes Bowers
Waste Management transfer station closed
LODI — Waste Management’s transfer station on Turner Road will be closed to the public beginning on Monday and until further notice. The company hopes to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.
Curbside service will not be affected by the closure, according to the City of Lodi, which contracts with the company for garbage pickup and recycling services.
— K. Cathey
Lodi’s Chase Bank branch closed
LODI — The Lodi branch of Chase Bank closed its doors this week, placing a sign in its front door at 2445 W. Kettleman Lane that said the closure was temporary.
The sign also directed customers to the Stockton branch at 6623 Pacific Ave. if they needed assistance from an employee.
Erich Timmerman, a spokesman for Chase, said the bank is closing some branches as needed. Those remaining open will operate “business as usual” but with reduced hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Wes Bowers
Galt Market to reopen Tuesday for essentials
GALT — The Galt Market, which has been closed since March 13, plans to reopen on a limited basis on Tuesday. The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 610 Chabolla Ave., Galt.
After consulting with the Sacramento County Department of Health, Galt emergency managers and city staff have developed a plan to reopen the market for essential goods and products, while still adhering to the COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the county and state.
Vendors will sell fresh fruits and vegetables, canned and prepackaged foods, household items and personal hygiene products. Vendor booths will be spaced 20 feet apart, handwashing stations will be available throughout the grounds, no prepared food or sampling will be permitted, and the number of customers allowed to shop at one time will be limited to reduce crowding.
“It is our firm conviction that farmers markets, such as the Galt Market, are imperative to the local community and that shopping for goods in this environment continues to be a safe activity,” the city said in a press release.
For more information, visit www.ci.galt.ca.us /city-departments/galt-market.
— K. Cathey
Delta College extends COVID-19 alternatives
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Delta College will remain closed to the public until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, officials announced Thursday.
The college will extend its stay at home and remote work practice for employees, with the exception of essential operations personnel.
All classes, including labs, have shifted online or to other remote access methods, and the college is exploring options to provide students with learning opportunities for hands-on skills acquisition and career education, including early responder programs and those with external accreditation requirements.
The college had previously anticipated a reopening date of April 6.
Teams of “success coaches” to help students with the transition have been established, and hundreds of bags of food were distributed to students in a drive-through style event in a college parking lot on Wednesday.
In addition, more than 1,000 laptops have been purchased for students and are on their way to the college, officials said. Distribution plans are being finalized.
Updates on the overall status of the college will also continue to be provided at www.deltacollege. edu/coronavirus.
— Wes Bowers
Highway 12 closures to start March 29
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation is planning various closures of Highway 12 between Highway 160 and Interstate 5 for repair work on the Mokelumne River Bridge located at the Sacramento County line.
Caltrans will perform one-way traffic control at the bridge March 29 through April 3, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closures are required to prepare for bridge work during upcoming 55-hour closures. Boat traffic will not be impacted by these closures.
A 55-hour full closure of Highway 12 will begin April 24 at 10 p.m. and end April 27 at 5 a.m. Work includes removal of the bridge “end jacks,” which secure the movable bridge back into alignment with the roadway after having opened for boat traffic.
Three additional 55-hour closures are planned in May. Specific dates are yet to be finalized.
— Wes Bowers