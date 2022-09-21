STEMulating evening in Lockeford

Lockford community members participated in fun activities during STEM Night last Friday at Lockeford Elementary School.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

LOCKEFORD — Lockeford Elementary School hosted a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Night to engage students and community members in meaningful and fun activities last Friday night.

The event drew more than 350 attendees from Lockeford and the surrounding communities. Lockeford students and staff, along with community members and their families were able to visit various stations for hands-on learning, including robotics and paper airplanes.

