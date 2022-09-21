STEMulating evening in Lockeford

LOCKEFORD — Lockeford Elementary School hosted a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Night to engage students and community members in meaningful and fun activities last Friday night.
The event drew more than 350 attendees from Lockeford and the surrounding communities. Lockeford students and staff, along with community members and their families were able to visit various stations for hands-on learning, including robotics and paper airplanes.
Additionally, Amazon’s Prime Air drone team presented a model of the drone that will be delivering packages to Lockeford customers later this year.
Amazon also hosted a food truck for attendees and handed out swag bags filled with a STEM robotics kit.
“We came to Science Night to encourage local youth to get inspired and curious about STEM,” Amazon spokeswoman Natalie Banke said.
Earlier this year, Lockeford was chosen by Amazon as one of the first communities in the nation to begin receiving free Prime Air deliveries in residents’ backyards.
The company said it will continue to host events in the Lockeford community so residents can learn more about the Prime Air service.
“Our Science Night was well attended by students, parents and staff,” Lockeford principal Michael Rogers said. “The community enjoyed the static drone presentation by Amazon Prime Air and they had fun putting together solar powered drone kits also provided by Amazon. As a school and community, it was a pleasure partnering with Amazon and we greatly appreciate their generous donation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.