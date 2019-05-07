The plan to move Joe Serna Jr. Charter School from its current Lodi campus to Houston School in Acampo may be delayed.
“We don’t know whether or not the delay will occur at this point, but we are preparing just in case,” said Leonard Kahn, Lodi Unified School District’s chief business officer.
The LUSD Board of Education voted in May 2018 to move Serna from its current location on Central Avenue — citing concerns about Serna’s campus such as overcrowding, narrow stairwells and a kindergarten class being taught in the basement — to Houston’s campus in Acampo. The two schools will share the Acampo campus.
Installing a new fire suppression water tank at Houston School and connecting an electrical main to a new switch gear may be delayed until August or early September, Kahn said, instead of mid-July as originally scheduled.
Kahn said the contractor hired to complete the project has had some difficulty getting a response from PG&E.
“PG&E is the only entity that can do the electrical work,” Kahn said.
Although Houston School’s campus will be ready for the Serna students and staff should the water tank and switch gear be delayed, Kahn said the Department of the State Architect will not authorize the use of six portable classrooms until the tank and switch gear are complete.
Kahn said the district met with Serna administrators, who would prefer to wait until upgrades to the Houston campus are complete before relocating the charter school instead of moving a portion of the Serna program and leaving the rest at the current Lodi campus.
“It would seem that even if the portables are ready by August or September, the best move-in date might be Serna’s fall break in October.”
The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education will receive a more in-depth report on the project’s status at 7 p.m. today at the James Areida Education Support Center, 1305 E. Vine St., Lodi.