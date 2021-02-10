STOCKTON — As more doses of the two currently distributed COVID-19 vaccines become available, officials hope to set up vaccination sites in more areas of the county, including Lodi.
Shellie Lima, director of the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, told supervisors Tuesday morning that her agency is considering the establishment of some 64 vaccination sites in the coming weeks as vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are distributed to the county.
Potential sites not only include the county’s seven incorporated cities, but communities in unincorporated areas including Acampo, Lockeford and Thornton, Lima said.
“We don’t have any specific locations set yet,” she said. “But I have spoken to all the city managers in the county and they are very excited about the idea of having them set up.”
Vaccination sites would not all be operating at the same time, Lima said, but there would be enough locations open to serve all citizens of the county.
Lima will bring an update of potential sites back to supervisors at a future meeting.
Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s public health officer, said her agency has received 64,200 vaccines from the state so far, of which 43,175 have been re-distributed to hospitals and vaccination providers. She said 62,253 vaccines have been administered.
County public health added a vaccination widget to its COVID-19 dashboard this month, which breaks down how many vaccines were delivered to each hospital, and how many have been administered in each city.
According to the data, 5,956 Lodians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,145 have received a second dose.
As future vaccination sites are considered, Park said new cases have been progressively declining since vaccine distribution began last month.
According to county public health’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 64,396 cases since last March as of Tuesday. That’s an increase of just 258 from Monday’s numbers. On Friday, there were 63,619 total cases reported.
“There’s still some concern about what might be coming in the next few weeks from the Super Bowl,” Park said. “And of course, there’s concern about what’s coming in the spring as these new COVID-19 variants are being discovered in the state.”
With declining cases, the county’s new case rate has fallen, but not far enough for a promotion to the red tier of the California Department of Health’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
The county’ new case rate was 31.7 per 100,000 residents Tuesday, and it’s test positivity rate was 9.1%. Both rates were down from 40 cases per 100,000 residents and 10.9%, respectively, on Monday.
The health equity rate in the county was 10.9% on Tuesday, down from 13.2% the previous day.
In order for the county to move to the red tier, its new case rate must be less than 7 cases per 100,000 residents, and its test positivity and health equity rates must be less than 8%.
And as the county’s new case rate falls, Park said hospitalizations have fallen as well. She said there were 62 patients being treated in the intensive care units at all seven hospitals in the county, of which 41 were on ventilators. However, ICU capacity is still at more than 100%, she said.
“Our hospital numbers have fallen below the number we had during our summertime peak,” she said. “But we still have quite a few sick people in our hospitals and the numbers are higher than we’d like them to be.”
The county has reported 929 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began last March. There have been 4.372 cases in the 95240 ZIP Code, as well as 111 deaths. There have been 1,812 cases in the 95240 ZIP Code and 21 deaths.