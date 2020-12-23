LODI — Historically, the local Boy Scout troops perform a Christmas tree removal service the first Saturday after the New Year.
Unfortunately, due to the state’s “stay-at-home” order in place this year, the Boy Scouts will not be able to provide this service. Instead, the City of Lodi and Waste Management will work together to dispose of Christmas trees following the holiday.
Lodi residents should not place trees in the gutter or with leaf piles. They will not be picked up during the city’s leaf removal program.
Instead, city residents may drop trees off between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. between Jan. 2 and Jan. 9, 2021, in the north parking lot at the Grape Bowl, located on Stockton Street between Lawrence Elementary School and the Grape Bowl.
Access to the drop off area will be restricted to the above dates and times. Only live Christmas trees may be dropped off, not artificial ones.
— K. Cathey
RTD offers limited service on Christmas Day
STOCKTON — On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, San Joaquin Regional Transit District will not operate its regular fixed-route services, including local, BRT, Hopper and commuter services. RTD’s administrative offices, call center, and the Stockton Downtown Transit Center will be closed.
RTD will offer a special Van Go! service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day that can take riders anywhere within San Joaquin County. Passengers may book a ride up to two days in advance using the RTD Van Go! app, which is available for download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For more information regarding the service, visit www.sjrtd.com/VanGo.
RTD will resume regular weekend service for all routes on Saturday, Dec. 26, and RTD’s administrative offices and call center will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28.
For more information, visit www.sjrtd.com, follow RTD on Facebook and Twitter, or call 209-943-1111.
— Special to the News-Sentinel