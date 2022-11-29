There’s busy, and then there’s super-busy.
That might describe life in the lab at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital, which serves nine major hospitals and several clinics throughout the Central Valley of California.
Last year the clinical lab, which occupies a small corner of hospital property, processed over two million tests. In 2020, the lab conducted over 27,000 COVID-19 tests alone, according to Wayne Craig, Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation president.
As big as those numbers are, they are expected to grow in the future, putting additional pressure on lab equipment and staff.
As a result, the hospital is planning to expand the lab in order to better meet current and future needs. The project will cost approximately $1.9 million, and the hospital foundation has pledged to come up with $400,000 of it, says Craig. The money will be raised through community donations, matching gifts, and grants.
The expansion will include an “automation line,” which will expedite results (leading to earlier treatment and cures), new analysis equipment, and a hyper-deep freezer for tissue storage.
The project will also include new refrigeration for sample storage, and various other equipment needed to meet the growing demand for additional testing.
However, the project will not increase the lab’s physical footprint, says Craig. Almost all of the money will be spent replacing and upgrading equipment, according to Craig.
The expansion will result in quicker turn-around times for results, reduced human error, increased efficiency, and capacity for greater testing volume.
It will also mean updated technology, improved patient sample tracking and records management, and less downtime for repairs. There were 42 service calls in January 2022 alone, says Craig.
The lab currently performs testing of lipid panels, diabetes and pregnancy testing, cardiac health, thyroid health, cancer screening, newborn screening, therapeutic drug levels, infectious disease testing, identifying sepsis, and other blood-related disease testing.
The Lodi lab is also a repository for blood units and tissue used for tendon transplants and wound repair.
The foundation has supported Lodi Memorial Hospital ever since it was built in the early ‘50s. Back then, the foundation raised money through bake sales, golf tournaments, dinners, and small community events.
But, not anymore. The cost of highly-specialized equipment found in most hospitals today run in the millions of dollars, making it necessary to stage major fundraising campaigns on a regular basis.
The hospital foundation has already given some $800,000 to Lodi Memorial Hospital this year.
As an example of how much things cost, Craig said the da Vinci surgical system used today by surgeons to perform less-invasive surgeries costs $2 million each.
The robotic system allows surgeons to enter the body through a single, small incision, or no incision at all, resulting in much faster recuperation for patients.
The cost of this highly sophisticated equipment is beyond the reach of most hospitals without help from the community. “Equipment and technology is so expensive,” says Craig. Without help from the foundation, Craig says the hospital “wouldn’t be as good as they are.”
“Capital funds are very sparce” in hospitals right now, he says. “Bake sales aren’t going to do it these days.”
It’s been a rough few years, financially, for the Adventist Health organization, says Craig. It’s the same story with virtually every hospital and healthcare organization, he says.
Adventist Health lost some $500 million during the pandemic, according to Craig. Contrary to what many believe, government reimbursements fell woefully short of covering the actual cost to deliver care for the hundreds of COVID-19 patients who needed in-patient care, he says.
A critical staff shortage during that time exacerbated the hospital’s financial stress. Lodi Memorial spent millions of dollars on traveling nurses, who make $250 an hour. The nurses were needed to fill shifts and augment staffing during the COVID outbreak, reports Craig.
He says government reimbursements haven’t gone up, in spite of rampant inflation and spiraling operating costs.
Design work and contract preparation for the lab expansion has already begun. Craig says he hopes to raise the pledged $400,000 by the end of December.
