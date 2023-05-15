GALT — A Galt man died following a high-speed, single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A 2005 Volkswagen heading north on Highway 99 crashed around 6:20 a.m. Saturday near Simmerhorn Road in Galt, the CHP’s South Sacramento office said in a news release.
Investigators determined that the Volkswagen was traveling at a high rate of speed when its driver veered to the right off of the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to the news release. The vehicle overturned, officials said.
The driver, described by the CHP as a Galt resident, died at the scene. No one else was inside the vehicle.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Pierre Holland, 31.
The crash remains under investigation.
