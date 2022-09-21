Kuehne brings wealth of experience to council race

Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne is running for re-election this November.

 NEWS-SENTINEL FILE PHOTOGRAPH

This November will be the second election in which voters choose Lodi City Council members according to districts, and the first in which incumbent Doug Kuehne will face challengers.

First elected to the council in 2014, Kuehne said he has the experience District 3 voters want representing them for another four years.