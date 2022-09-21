Kuehne brings wealth of experience to council race

This November will be the second election in which voters choose Lodi City Council members according to districts, and the first in which incumbent Doug Kuehne will face challengers.
First elected to the council in 2014, Kuehne said he has the experience District 3 voters want representing them for another four years.
He added that because he has served two terms, he understands the problems facing not only his district, but the entire city, including alleviating homelessness, addressing the need for living-wage jobs and focusing on improved public safety while maintaining Lodi’s small town quality of life.
“My time on the Lodi Planning Commission and the time I have spent on City Council gives me the historical knowledge that no other candidate has,” he said. “Plus my business experience prepared me for public service as I review and approve budgets. This is why the City of Lodi is in the best financial place it has been in since I have lived here.”
Earlier this year, Kuehne, owner of King’s Carpet Service, made a bid for the District 4 seat on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, touting efforts to give Lodi more representation in the region.
After placing third at the June primary polls behind Woodbridge Crossing owner Steve Ding and Stockton small business owner Steve Colangelo, Kuehne decided to seek his third term on the city council.
“Lodi is my hometown,” he said. “As our community grows, we are facing an unprecedented list of challenging issues previously unknown in our neighborhoods. As a local business owner, I understand the need for more investment in our community. New businesses mean more local jobs but also demonstrates real confidence in Lodi. It grows our sales tax base thereby helping us fund initiatives that benefit our neighborhoods.”
If elected, Kuehne said he will continue to seek state and federal funding to complete the city’s access center located on North Sacramento Street so more homeless can moved from Lodi parks, as well as so staff can focus on revitalizing downtown.
Kuehne, 62, said the city can best serve residents by maintaining its parks, noting he voted in favor of repaving the decades-old front parking area at Lodi Lake, as well as voted in favor of spending $8 million in state grants to upgrade Blakely Park.
He added the city needs to continue providing adequate funding to the Lodi Police Department to add a new safety position and a community resource officer interact with the homeless, as well as keep electric rates low.
“I have found that the majority of the time what my constituents want is what’s best for our city,” he said. “However, being a district representative gives me the chance to learn more about the needs of a specific neighborhood. I have eight years of experience that will help me navigate these tough issues. I have already made great strides towards solutions to these difficult problems.”
A native Lodian who graduated from Lodi High School and spent four years in technical school, Kuehne has four children and is currently married to his wife Robbi.
During his time on the city council, he has represented Lodi on the San Joaquin Council of Governments, serving as past chairman, as well as the San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Committee, where also served as past Chairman.
Kuehne will be facing Cameron Bregman and Rita Mashni on Nov. 8.
