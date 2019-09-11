GALT — Around 6 p.m. on Monday Galt police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 5th street on a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that both the victim and suspect had fled the scene. Officers located casings, and discovered that one bullet had hit an unoccupied and uninvolved vehicle.
No injuries have been reported.
A handgun was located and evidence collected indicates eight shots were fired.
Information was developed that indicates there was a verbal argument prior to the shots being fired.
Detectives are continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Galt Police Department at 209-366-7000.
— Oula Miqbel
Flying J named most visited state truck stop
FLAG CITY — Trucking industry blog Convoy.com recently named the Flying J travel stop in Flag City as the most visited truck stop in California.
The blog tracked data from its phone-based app that locates thousands of carrier nationwide. Although not every driver in the trucking industry uses the Convoy app, the company said Flying J is the most visited in California by those in its user base.
— Wes Bowers
Cancer support group meets today in Lodi
LODI — The Lodi cancer support group will meet at 6 p.m. today at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. Participants must check in at the front desk.
The cancer support group is open to individuals touched by any type of cancer, including patients, survivors, caregivers and loved ones. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at Lodi Memorial, 975 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi.
For more information, call Diann Logan at 775-303-8516 or email diann0412@gmail.com.
— Kyla Cathey
Stockton man sentenced on child porn charges
STOCKTON — Last March, the Sacramento Valley Hitech Crimes and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspected child exploitation material being uploaded to the Internet from an IP address in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
The IP address was found to be in the unincorporated area of Stockton in the 1600 block of West Lane.
Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant on the residence to identify the person uploading these files to the internet.
Dekimbre Bell was identified as the person in possession and the person uploading these files to the Internet.
Several hundred images and videos were located on his cell phone and in various cloud storage accounts, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Bell was recently sentenced as part of a plea agreement for felony possession of child pornography to San Joaquin County Jail for one year and will be on searchable probation for five years, the Sheriff’s Office said.
— Wes Bowers
Political notes
Pay Equity Evaluation bill sent to governor
SACRAMENTO — Assembly Bill 271, authored by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove), was approved on a unanimous bi-partisan vote by the California State Senate. The bill will help close the gender and ethnicity pay gap as well as address the underrepresentation of women and minorities in state civil service classifications.
AB 271 requires the Department of Human Resources to evaluate all civil service classifications on a biennial basis and prepare a detailed report on gender and ethnicity wage disparity as well as the underrepresentation of women and minorities in each agency.
Each state agency will be required to create a detailed plan and timeline for meeting the goal of wage parity along with recruiting, attracting, and retaining women and minorities into all levels and classifications where a discrepancy was found to create a more diverse workforce.
AB 271 has been sent to Governor Newsom for consideration.
— Oula Miqbel
State treasurer stands with climate strikers
SACRAMENTO — State Treasurer Fiona Ma, broke ranks with the Board’s Investment Committee, standing with public school students and teachers in their demands for fossil fuel divestment.
Over 40 youths and teachers from around the state delivered passionate testimony to the CalSTRS Investment Committee on Sept 5.
They urged the board to divest from fossil fuels, to protect teachers’ retirement savings and address the climate crisis.
The CalSTRS board elected to shorten the total public comment period on fossil fuel divestment to 20 minutes. CalSTRS teachers and retirees also spoke in favor of divestment.
CalSTRS’ currently has over $6 billion invested in volatile and financially underperforming fossil fuel companies - representing just 2.4% of its $241.3 B in assets under management.
It is America’s second largest pension fund, and the 11th largest pension fund globally.
— Oula Miqbel