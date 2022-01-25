A grassroots organization created by parents and teachers throughout San Joaquin County have filed a lawsuit against the governor, various school district and state health officials, claiming their rights have been violated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lodi law firm Bowman & Berretti filed the suit on Jan. 19 in California’s Eastern District of the U.S. District Court on behalf of the SJC Liberty Coalition, a group of residents who, according to liberatesjc.com, are “working to preserve our county’s Constitutional freedoms.”
The 36-page suit names Gov. Gavin Newsom as a defendant, along with California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Thomas Aragon and Lodi Unified School District superintendent Dr. Cathy Nichols-Washer as defendants.
Stockton Unified School District superintendent John Ramirez, Jr., Manteca Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Clark Burke and Lincoln Unified School District superintendent Kelly Dextraze were also named in the suit.
In a press release emailed to the News-Sentinel Monday, the coalition said its complaint “alleges that Governor Newsom does not have the authority under the Emergency Services Act to order children be masked, quarantined, or tested as a stipulation of in-person learning, that school districts have wrongly portrayed their Covid (sic) policies as law when they are just guidelines, that the State Covid-related mandate guidelines impermissibly exclude parents from the determination of measures to address Covid in the education of their children and that the mandates have been unconstitutionally and unfairly applied to teachers and parents.”
The coalition asserts their First, Fourth and 14th Amendment rights are being violated, with regard to freedom of religion, unlawful search and seizure, and due process of the law, respectively.
In addition, the coalition claims Article I, Section I and Article III, Section III of the California Constitution; Title VII of the Civil Rights Act; and the California Fair Housing and Employment Act; all of which address discrimination and unalienable rights, have been violated.
The group also believes Newsom has violated the state’s Emergency Services Act by suspending constitutionally guaranteed rights.
Leslie Gelow Jacobs, a professor of Constitutional Law at University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law, said she doesn’t see any of the claims made in the lawsuit being successful under existing law.
“Yes, all these rights (they are claiming) exist, but this doesn’t apply to vaccines or mandates,” Jacobs said.
The First Amendment states that the government can’t discriminate against someone for their religious beliefs, and Jacob said the rules asking individuals to mask up or get vaccinated are not discriminatory.
She said individuals’ rights to privacy are not being violated, and while the governor has the discrepancy to declare a state emergency, legislators must approve that declaration. Both houses of state government also have the authority to lift it, she said.
In addition, Jacobs said while many school districts have granted religious exemptions to vaccines and masks, employer and employee must come to agreements on accommodations made so that religious beliefs are not infringed.
And while parental rights do exist, Jacobs said, what one believes is best for their child does not supersede school rules or the guidelines they must follow under state health orders.
“It’s the authority of the state, in this case the CDPH, to require vaccines and mandates,” Jacobs said. “It creates guidelines under public health on the basis of science. It is the expert agency, and it is democratically acting in its capacity. It makes the decision whether masks are effective or not.”
Jacobs said it is more than likely that similar lawsuits be brought against states, health departments and other agencies, and that they will probably not gain any traction.
According to The Network for Public Health, 57 lawsuits were filed across the country between April 15 and Oct. 21 of last year.
Of those, only four resulted in the issuance of some injunctive relief, while 17 resulted in courts refusing to grant injunctions, leaving vaccine mandates in place.
Twelve were dismissed either by plaintiffs or the courts as non-justicable, while 23 were still pending, according to the NPH.
Last October, Newsom announced that all students and staff at both public and private schools in California must be vaccinated by July in order to be on campus.
In addition, students and employees will not be allowed to be tested as an alternative to vaccines, unless they are eligible for medical or personal beliefs.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commissioning October expanded its guidance on religious exemptions to employer vaccine mandates under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
In its expansion, the EEOC stated that only sincerely held religious beliefs, practices or observances qualify for accommodation, and that those requesting exemption must communicate to an employer there is a conflict between an employee’s religious beliefs and a workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirement.
The EEOC added that an employer may ask how an employee’s religious beliefs conflict with the mandate, and is allowed to make a “limited factual inquiry.”
Employers are not prohibited from asking whether a belief is religious in nature or based on social, political or economic views, the EEOC said.
In addition, the EEOC said while “the sincerity of an employee’s stated religious beliefs ... is usually not in dispute,” there are factors that could “undermine an employee’s credibility.”
Those factors include actions an employee has taken that are not consistent with the professed belief; whether the accommodation may have a non-religious benefit that is “particularly desirable,” the timing of the request; and any other reasons to believe the accommodation is being sought for non-religious reasons.
According to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, very few religious faiths prohibit vaccinations.
Those that have theological objections to vaccines are Dutch Reformed Congregations, Faith Tabernacle, Church of the First Born, Faith Assembly, and End Time Ministries, the VUMC sad.
While one of the basic teachings of the Church of Christian Scientists is that disease can be prevented by focused prayer and members will often request exemptions when available, the VUMC said there are no strict rules against vaccinations in the denomination.
Attorneys for the coalition did not return a phone call seeking comment.
To view the complaint, visit liberatesjc.om/legal-updates.