Lodi police arrest suspect hours after shooting victim dies

Hours after learning that a man died on Monday from head injuries sustained during a shooting in east Lodi last Friday, police arrested a suspect in the case.
At approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, detectives were notified by the county medical examiner that the victim, 29-year-old Cenobio Gallegos, of Lodi, succumbed to his injuries, according to a post on the Lodi Police Department’s Facebook page.
Prior to receiving the notification, detectives were able to identify the suspect in the case as Alejandro Duran, 24, of Lodi.
Early Monday evening, detectives and SWAT members served an arrest warrant for Duran in the 300 block of East Elm Street. Duran was taken into custody for murder and is currently being held at the San Joaquin County Jail without bail.
Last Friday, Cenobio was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the 400 block of East Pine Street shortly after 3 p.m.
A neighbor, who requested to remain nameless for safety, said they did not see the shooting, but heard the shot. When they looked outside, another neighbor rushed out of her house to tend to Cenobio. That person then ran to find Cenobio’s family, who live on the block, they said.
Officers dispatched to the scene found Cenobio suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Officers provided life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived on scene and transported Cenobio to a local hospital where he clung to life for three days.