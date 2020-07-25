STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect in an altercation early Friday morning at a hotel in east Stockton.
The shooting occurred at the Days Inn in the 4200 block of Waterloo Road, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to a call, received shortly before midnight Thursday, that a man armed with a handgun was pacing in the hotel’s hallway and shouting about someone stealing his television.
When two deputies arrived and entered the hotel, the 60-year-old suspect confronted them and pointed a gun at them, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
At that point, the deputies discharged their service weapons, shooting the suspect.
The suspect was still breathing, so the deputies rendered first aid while waiting for paramedics to arrive on the scene. The paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, but he did not survive his injuries.
The suspect has not been identified, pending notification of his family.
Neither deputy was injured during the incident.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Stocktonians arrested in Lodi for weapons
LODI — Lodi Police Department officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of East Lockeford Street and North Washington streets in the early morning hours of July 23.
While contacting the four occupants of the vehicle, officers saw a handgun on the floorboard, police said. One of the passengers in the vehicle was on parole and the vehicle was searched. Two loaded handguns were found in the passenger’s compartment of the vehicle. police said.
Lanisha Thornton, 22, of Stockton, Laandre Hale, 22, of Stockton, Doshita Hale, 32, of Stockton, and Malachi Watson, 20, of Stockton, were all arrested for various weapons violations. All four were booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
— Wes Bowers
Tele-ICU comes to Lodi Memorial
SACRAMENTO — Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and the University of California, Davis have teamed up to launch the Lodi hospital’s first telehealth intensive care unit service.
The new program provides a secure telecommunications link between clinicians at each hospital. It is staffed by pulmonology and critical care physicians at UC Davis Health who are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for rapid consultations with colleagues in Lodi.
The Sacramento-based health system already provides high-speed telehealth services for the hospital’s Level 2 neonatal intensive care unit, neurology and emergency departments. The new tele-ICU now provides an additional layer of support to those providing care.
“We’re grateful for this partnership for our team, patients and county,” Patricia Iris, medical officer at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, said. “Our healthcare heroes have been working tirelessly to care for our community, and it’s wonderful to be able to expand our capacity with UC Davis Health providers through virtual care.”
— Wes Bowers
Ramp closure next week
LODI — The California Department of Transportation will conduct a full off-ramp closure from northbound Highway 99 to the South Lodi Overcrossing at Cherokee Lane for utility work July 30 and 31 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
W ork is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials, and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers