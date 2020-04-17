Five of eight nonprofit organizations who applied for Community Development Block Grant funding are slated to receive their requests later this year.
The Lodi City Council on Wednesday night unanimously approved its draft 2020-21 annual action plan for the CDBG program, allocating $647,277 in funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to various services and projects undertaken by the city and local organizations.
Community Partnership for Families will receive $37,091 for its Family Resource Center and Youth Program, and the city’s Graffiti Abatement Program will receive $30,000.
The LOEL Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank and Ready to Work will all receive $10,000, with the former using funds for its Meals on Wheels program, and the latter using its allocation for the Lodi Employment and Support Effort.
Second Harvest Food Bank’s funds will be used for its Food Assistance Program.
Not receiving funds this year are the Lodi Boys and Girls Club, which requested $25,000; The Village, which asked for $46,800; and the California Human Development, which wanted $31,147 for its Immigration Expansion Program.
For city projects, $314,715 will be used for alley improvements. Other funding allocations include $113,715 for CDBG program administration and $15,740 for San Joaquin Fair Housing.
The Salvation Army will also receive $105,740 for HVAC/refrigerator repairs. Staff said the Salvation Army allocation was originally slated to be provided in the 2019-2020 CDBG program, but the project was delayed and rescheduled for completion this year.
Councilwoman Joanne Mounce wanted to provide the CHD’s Immigration Expansion Program some funding, even if it wasn’t as much as the $31,147 it requested.
Funding totals approved Tuesday were recommended by city staff. A recommendation from the Lodi Improvement Committee opted not to fund the city’s graffiti abatement program and provide $29,000 to the immigration expansion program.
Referencing city staff’s recommendation, Mounce suggested taking $5,000 from the total allocated Community Partnership for Families and providing that the CHD, knowing the improvement committee felt very strongly about the immigration expansion program.
“I’ve been to those immigration parties where people are becoming American citizens for the very first time,” she said. “It’s very emotional, it’s very rewarding, and our citizens truly feel like they’re part of Lodi for the very first time. And I think that is extremely important, that we can show the folks on the east side that we care about not just their services, but we care about their path to citizenship.”
Mounce said while grant funding to CHD is usually provided at the state and county level, moving $5,000 from one program to another would not hurt too badly.
Patrice Clemons, the city’s CDBG specialist, said that in recent months, staff has set a minimum requirement allocation of $10,000 for grant recipients because the administrative burden on reporting is very high for these social service organizations.
She said if the council wanted to move funds around, it would need to take that $10,000 minimum out of Community Partnership for Families’ total, and allocated it to the CHD.
Councilman Alan Nakanishi, who initially agreed with Mounce’s suggestion to move $5,000, said anything more was not reasonable this year for a program that does not directly benefit existing Lodi residents.
“Staff made a recommendation, and I support that,” he said. “But if I had in my druthers, the LOEL Foundation, the Meals on Wheels, (those) are citizens of Lodi, and I’d have money sent to LOEL Foundation more than this program we have here. The $5,000 was reasonable, but $10,000 not reasonable.”
The other council members agreed, and decided not to transfer the funds. Mounce said she looked forward to a future amendment where new funding might be available, and at that time, maybe the CHD would be awarded an appropriate grant.
Council policy states that 60% of awarded CDBG funds is to be allocated to city projects, with the remaining 40% reserved for community-based organizations.
Policy also states that city projects receive priority over those developed by community organizations. In addition, HUD guidelines limit public services activities to 15%, and administrative activities to 20% of the total grant amount.
To determine which of the eight projects received funding, the Lodi Improvement Committee and city staff evaluated each application for their readiness to proceed, past experience and performance in the CDBG program, cost effectiveness and whether they serve targeted priority populations or address a community need to benefit low-income residents.
The city council is scheduled to approve the 2020-2021 action plan at its May 6 meeting.