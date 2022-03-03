Another homeless encampment in Lodi was cleared out Monday, leaving some advocates for the unsheltered asking where the displaced will go.
The City of Lodi on Tuesday evening released a statement explaining Caltrans had cleared out the encampment at the cloverleaf at Turner Road and Highway 99 the day prior.
“While this area has been of great concern for the city and residents, it is state property managed by Caltrans,” the city announced on social media. “This clean-up required coordination from all agencies, as well as those providing services to the homeless, in order to make the process as smooth as possible.”
The city said the encampment, which was occupied by dozens of homeless individuals, was deemed by Caltrans as a “Level 1” priority — the highest priority — due to safety concerns that included its location on a high-speed freeway, as well as being a blind curve.
Fire hazards and debris ending up in the roadway was also a concern, the city said.
Notice of the clearing was given to individuals at the camp on Feb. 23, according to the city, and representatives from the Salvation Army, Lodi Committee on Homelessness and San Joaquin County Behavioral Health were all on scene Monday morning to provide services and resources as needed.
Many of the camp occupants had already left prior to the cleanup, the city said.
But prior to the cleanup, Lodi Committee on Homelessness member Johnny Coughran, who managed this year’s Point in Time Count in Lodi, asked in an email to city officials and the News-Sentinel why those with understanding of the situation were not asked to be present at a decision-making meeting Feb. 23.
“Lodi has long ignored the problem of homelessness and, in my opinion, deems themselves superior and the exception to the problem that the rest of California is facing,” he wrote. “It is a problem that will not go away and if it is not addressed with some type of solution, it will only worsen.”
Coughran said while the Lodi City Council last October approved the construction of a homeless access center, it would be years before it is officially open.
And while an emergency shelter is being planned to solve the homelessness issue in the mean time, he said movement has not been made on the project.
He requested the city allow either allow the homeless to continue using the cloverleaf, camp in the future access center lot pending insurance and security solutions, or come up with an idea that will not worsen the situation.
“The constant shuffling of our homeless with no place for them to reside is causing an uproar within their community,” he wrote. “Understandable, right? You can throw in poor health, mental health, old age, depression, addiction, and winter weather into the mix as well and really watch the pot begin to boil. So now, you are going to have angry ‘eyesores.’
In a response to Coughran’s email, city spokeswoman Mary Campbell said the Feb. 23 meeting was an “informational” one between Lodi Police Department, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans to determine how the agencies could work together to solve the city’s homeless issue.
Campbell added that Caltrans also presented an opportunity for a “mutual agreement” with the city to legally clean trash at the cloverleaf when the state is unable to do so.
Because the cloverleaf is state property, local agencies such as the city, the police department and Sheriff’s Office, need permission to clean up the area due to liability issues.
“Caltrans has specific levels to encampments, and gives a framework to why one would need to be dissolved,” Campbell said. “We understand fixing this problem will create other problems, but the highest concern is that of the safety of both the homeless and the vehicles driving that circle. The homeless will end up in other areas and as that occurs we can work with them on trash pickups to keep their areas clear while we work on the emergency center location.”
The access center will be located at 712 N. Sacramento St., and in January, city staff said the property had been acquired and that the project is currently in the design phase.
That same month, staff said it was developing a temporary emergency shelter to house as many as 50 homeless people and provide services such as housing navigation, income advocacy, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and job readiness training.
The goal, staff said, was to have the emergency facility established during the first half of 2022. A location has not been determined.
Those interested in obtaining more information or discussing solutions for those experiencing homelessness can attend the Lodi Committee on Homelessness meetings the first Thursday of the month on Zoom from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m..
Agendas can be found online at www.lodi.gov/AgendaCenter. For more information about the access center, visit www.lodi.gov/1037/Lodi-Access-Center.