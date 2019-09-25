LODI — More than 300 pounds of trash was collected along Lodi waterways this weekend as part of a statewide effort to clean the environment.
Saturday was the 35th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, with 281 volunteers converging on Lodi Lake and the Mokelumne River to pick up trash, litter and debris over 25.5 miles of land.
This was the 17th year Lodi has participated in the event, and Lodi Watershed Program Coordinator Kathy Grant said Saturday was a success.
“It was amazingly smooth,” she said. “There was more garbage than I thought there would be, but we were done by 11 a.m. And it wasn’t heavy garbage. It was just piles of loose debris.”
Grant said about 100 pounds of recyclable materials and 137 pounds of trash were collected on the land around Lodi Lake, as well as 998 cigarette butts.
An additional eight kayakers collected 95 pounds of recyclables and trash in the river from Highway 99 to the lake.
The kayakers, led by organizer Jim Schneider, found food wrappers, plastic and foam containers, plastic bottle caps and lids, glass jars and bottles, aluminum beverage cans, foam dinnerware, and fishing line on their journey down the river between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
At one point, the kayakers became stuck for more than an hour when they encountered several tangled trees along the river that had collected much of the garbage reported, Grant said.
A Nike-brand backpack and eight flip-flops were also found in the river.
But Grant said the most unusual piece of debris was a Sharps container, and inside were six unused gift Visa credit cards.
The final total of garbage collected was 332 pounds.
Saturday marked the 20th year that San Joaquin County has participated in Coastal Cleanup Day. According to county data, a total of 778 volunteers collected more than 29,000 pounds of trash in 401 bags.
“I love (Coastal Cleanup Day), because it’s a day that’s not about government,” Grant said. “I love it when the community comes out and takes over to get stuff done. I’m very proud of Lodi, because it’s so grassroots when people come out every year and people just (clean).”