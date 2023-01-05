New year newborn: family welcomes Lodi's first baby of the new year

It took nearly 30 hours into the New Year for Lodi’s first baby of 2023 to be born.
It took nearly 30 hours into the New Year for Lodi’s first baby of 2023 to be born.
Parent Jessica Oregel Barraza and Victor Oregel welcomed their daughter Rebeca Cataleya Oregel on Jan. 2 at 5:34 a.m. at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
Rebeca weighed 7 pounds and measured 17.5 inches at birth, hospital staff said.
The Oregels welcomed their son at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial 10 years ago, and had hoped for a daughter when they decided to have a second child.
They were elated when they found out they were expecting a girl, whom they named after the baby’s grandmother.
“(Her) grandmother was a warrior who battled cancer three times,” Jessica said. “Her legacy will live on as well as her strength and motivation to continue fighting until the end.”
Jessica experienced what she described as an easy pregnancy, but when Rebeca decided she was ready to make her debut, she wasted no time, staff said.
Jessica’s water broke at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, and the couple arrived at the hospital around 5 a.m. Just 30 minutes later, Rebeca was born.
The hospital’s Maternal Child Department gifted the family a basket that included books, diapers, wipes, a bath set, blankets, night gowns, a diaper genie with refills, a hamper and toys among other necessities.
“The nurses and doctor did an awesome job,”Jessica said. “My experience (at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial) was great.”
