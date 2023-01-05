New year newborn: family welcomes Lodi's first baby of the new year

Oregel Barraza and Victor Oregel welcomed their daughter, Rebeca Cataleya Oregel, on Jan. 2. Rebeca was the first baby born in Lodi in 2023.

 Courtesy photograph

It took nearly 30 hours into the New Year for Lodi’s first baby of 2023 to be born.

Parent Jessica Oregel Barraza and Victor Oregel welcomed their daughter Rebeca Cataleya Oregel on Jan. 2 at 5:34 a.m. at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.