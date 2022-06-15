Lodi Police Department detectives are searching for two people who opened fire on a man in the Heritage District late Monday evening.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 200 block of East Pine Street at 9:30 p.m.
Lt. Sean Blandford said a 22-year-old man was confronted by two Hispanic males, possibly teenagers, and words were exchanged.
The two men each pulled a gun on the victim, who attempted to flee.
“He was shot in the foot, and in the back,” Blandford said. “But, he was wearing a backpack, and the shot went through the backpack. There was a lot of stuff inside that the bullet lodged itself into, so it never got to his back. He did have bruising though.”
The victim was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital for treatment, Blandford said.
Officers found more than 10 shell casings at the scene.
The assailants were only described as Hispanic and wearing white or gray hooded sweaters, Blandford said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 209-333-6700.
