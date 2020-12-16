LODI — Lodi Fire Department crews responded to the report of an attic fire on the 400 block of Cherry Street at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Battalion Chief Shane Langone said the blaze was most likely active for about 20 minutes prior to arrival, but crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes.
There was extensive water and smoke damage to the attic, but the home’s two occupants were able to escape unharmed. They have been provided accommodations through the Red Cross, Langone said.
A cause is still under investigation, but Langone said it possibly could have been electrical.
— Wes Bowers
Cooper weighs run for Sacramento County Sheriff
ELK GROVE — Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, announced Tuesday he has formed a committee to examine the possibility of a run for Sacramento County Sheriff in 2022.
“After a 30-year career in law enforcement, I’ve been asked by many elected officials and citizens across the county to seek the open Sheriff’s seat in Sacramento County in 2022,” Cooper said in a media statement.
“In 2014 I was elected to the State Assembly and I love being an assemblyman,” he said. “It is an honor and privilege to represent the people of Sacramento, Elk Grove, Galt and Lodi in the California State Assembly. I currently have a campaign committee to seek re-election to the Assembly in 2022 and I also opened a campaign committee for Sheriff out of respect for the hundreds of people that have asked me to run for Sheriff. At this point, I am only weighing my options and considering what is best for my family, the people of the 9th Assembly District, and for the citizens of Sacramento County.”
— Wes Bowers