STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors received its latest update of the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home order during a special meeting Tuesday, in which Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s public health officer, said it appears that the county has been able to flatten its hospitalization curve.
When Park announced the county would allow golf courses to re-open two weeks ago, she said she would be looking at “moving three-day targets” to determine if hospitalizations would increase dramatically.
Park said that if hospitalizations related to COVID-19 increased by as much as 3% over the course of any three-day period, she would call for golf courses to be closed again.
Hospitalizations have increased by just .7% over any given three days. However, there have been 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 10 days, she said.
According to “Readiness Criteria” laid out by Gov. Gavin Newsom on May 7 for moving from Phase 2 to 3 in his roadmap to recovery, counties must show stability with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Stability means no more than one case per 10,000 people of a county’s population over a 14-day period.
“With a population of more than 760,000, we need to have 76 cases or less in 14 days,” Park said. “So we’re not quite there yet.”
In addition, a county must not have a death over a 14-day period, and Park said there were deaths on May 2, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
“That’s about daily that we’ve had a death,” she said. “It’s sad and concerning, and it’s one of the reasons we can’t attest to move closer to stage 3.”
Other metrics counties need to meet in order to move more quickly through Phase 2 of the governor’s road to recovery include providing 1.5 tests per 1,000 residents on a daily basis, and hospitals must be able to meet a surge capacity of 35% of cases in the event of another surge. In addition, counties must be able to provide a 14-day supply of personal protective equipment for essential employees in health care.
Park said the county has met all three of those metrics, but it is not enough to seek a variance from the state’s roadmap — or increase the pace to advance through stage 2.
County Counsel Mark Myles said supervisors could send a notice to the governor explaining the county can’t meet the metrics the state has set up, and added the board could also draft a letter seeking more local control for re-opening businesses.
Park said she had a phone call scheduled for Wednesday to tell the state the county intends to seek variance on the criteria, even though it does not currently meet some of the readiness criteria.
“If we are not a county that can attest and we don’t meet the metrics, we still move forward thorough stage 2 and stage 3,” she said. “It’s not that we’re stopped in time, but we’re moving forward with the governor and the rest of the state that do not attest.”
She said the Wednesday’s phone call will also allow her to ask the state for grace on some of the criteria the county is currently unable to meet.
Counties must submit their attestation to the state, which will then post a notice on its website. Counties must post their attestations on their own websites as well, Park said.
About 10 other California counties have already attested, Park said, but they are not moving forward with opening any additional businesses until the state posts notices on its website.
Board chair Kathy Miller said while the county has not met all the criteria laid out by Newsom, it is very close to doing so, especially with regard to the stability of confirmed cases.
“I think we have a very strong case to be made ... because we’ve been tracking this early and have strong metrics to look at,” she said. “They may not be exactly what the state is looking for, but they tell a very strong story of what is happening here in San Joaquin County, and it should bolster our case.”
Supervisor Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi, said the process to re-open the economy has been frustrating as the state’s criteria for designating businesses as essential has not been fair.
He noted big box retailers like Costco and Walmart have implemented social distancing guidelines in their larger spaces, yet small businesses in his district that have done the same have been ordered to close their doors.
“There’s no sense to this,” he said. “My thought is, as opposed to just telling the governor you need to re-open, I think the governor needs a taste of reality. And I think the governor needs from us ... we have looked at businesses and we have made the determination based upon frequency and mitigation, that these are businesses we can open.”