STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters is accepting applications for appointment to the Language Accessibility Advisory Committee and the Voting Accessibility Advisory Committee, both of which will have their first meeting on May 10.
The LAAC meeting will be 4:00-4:30 p.m., and the VAAC meeting will be 4:30-5 p.m.
The meetings will be held at the Registrar of Voters Office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., third floor, room 350, Stockton. Check in at the ROV office to obtain a visitor badge. For more information and an application, visit www.sjgov.org/department/rov/accessibility.
