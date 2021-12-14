LODI — Due to this week’s storm, the California Department of Transportation has postponed the overnight full closure of Highway 99 to Thursday at 9 p.m. The highway will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday.
Caltrans originally planned to close both directions of Highway 99 between Victor Road and Turner Road on Wednesday.
Crews will be raising the Lockeford Street overpass to increase vertical clearing for vehicles to 16 feet during the Thursday night closure.
If you will be traveling on Highway 99 that night, Caltrans is advising northbound motorists to take the Victor Road off-ramp, turn left on Cluff Avenue, left onto Lockeford Street, right onto Beckman Road , and continue north on Beckman Road until the northbound 99 on-ramp.
If you are traveling south, take the Turner Road exit to Cherokee Lane, turn east onto Victor Road and use the southbound on-ramp.
Motorists should expect five to 10-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and materials and construction related issues.