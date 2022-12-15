It’s a rockin’ time as LUSD swears in new board

Lodi Unified School District trustees Courtney Porter, Jeff Stroh, Sherry Alexander and Susan Macfarlane are administered the oath of office by Judge Lauren P. Thomasson during Tuesday night’s school board meeting at the district’s offices. Stroh and Alexander are both new to the board. Porter and Macfarlane were re-elected to new terms.

Lodi Unified School District rocked in a new board on Tuesday night.

The Needham Rocks band — representing Needham Elementary — played a selection of pop and Christmas songs to open a meeting that celebrated new beginnings and honored a long-time trustee whose service came to an end.