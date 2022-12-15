It’s a rockin’ time as LUSD swears in new board

Lodi Unified School District rocked in a new board on Tuesday night.
The Needham Rocks band — representing Needham Elementary — played a selection of pop and Christmas songs to open a meeting that celebrated new beginnings and honored a long-time trustee whose service came to an end.
It was a festive December night as the board welcomed newly elected trustees Sherry Alexander and Jeff Stroh, who along with re-elected members Susan Macfarlane and Courtney Porter were administered the oath of office by San Joaquin Superior Court Judge Lauren P. Thomasson.
There was no shortage of applause and photos, as trustees celebrated the evening with family and friends.
The night was tinged with sadness as well, as trustees recognized their departing colleague Ron Freitas, who spent 10 years on the board but is leaving midway through his third term to serve as San Joaquin County’s next district attorney. The board will appoint a trustee to finish Freitas’ term that ends in 2024.
“It’s an exciting day for Ron, a sad day for the school board,” Macfarlane said, adding “I wish you nothing but the best, but I hope I never run into you in your next job.”
A career prosecutor, Freitas defeated incumbent DA Tori Verber Salazar in the March primary.
Freitas said his it was his work as a prosecutor that led him to the school board.
“For many years I was prosecuting the worse of the worse and people would go away for hundreds of years for horrible crimes,” Freitas said. “I realized that never once had those individuals graduated high school. I knew by coming here I could make a difference in my day job, and by getting people to graduate you can break the playground-to-prison pipeline.”
There was also a moment of silence during Tuesday’s meeting in honor of longtime educator Linda Barton, who died on Nov. 29. A special ed paraeducator at Delta Sierra Middle School, Barton never missed a day of work in 30 years.
