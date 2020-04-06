- 212 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 11 deaths. The county will release a weekly report breaking cases down by city, age and other demographics on Fridays.
- 462 cases in Sacramento County. 4 cases have been confirmed in Galt, 1 in Isleton, and 73 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 18 deaths, including 10 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 1 in Citrus Heights and 1 in the unincorporated county. 4 patients were children 0 to 17, 182 were adults 18 to 49, 115 were adults 50 to 64, and 161 were 65 and older.
- 81 cases in Stanislaus County, 5 cases in Calaveras County (2 recovered), and 3 cases in Amador County. No related deaths are reported in these three counties.
- 589 cases in Alameda County, with 13 deaths.
- 417 cases in Contra Costa County, with 7 deaths.
- 16,019 cases in California, with 380 deaths.
- 366,614 cases in the United States, with 10,783 deaths. 19,581 have recovered.
- 1,345,048 cases in 184 countries, with 74,565 deaths. 276,515 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Monday, April 6 by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when it is available.