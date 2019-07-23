LODI — Families are encouraged to pack a picnic, lather on the sunscreen and enjoy the Lodi Lake Beach for Free Friday.
The beach will be open from noon to 6 p.m. with lifeguards on duty. The beach admission is free, but parking fees inside the park still apply.
This free event is made possible by Brian M. Stocker Grant Fund, which was established at the Community Foundation of San Joaquin through a legacy gift from the Brian M. Stocker Estate. The fund aims to support recreational and wellness programs, and promote healthy living for youths and children in San Joaquin County.
— Oula Miqbel
‘Super Smash Bros.’ tourney to be at library
LODI — The Lodi Public Library will be hosting another “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” tournament on Aug. 25, the library is now accepting player sign-ups at the library, 201 W. Locust St., or over the phone at 209-333-5566, email registration will not be accepted.
The video game tournament is limited to 32 players, ages 10 to 18. The players will compete against one another to see who moves onto the next round, with the tournament winner receiving a $25 Visa gift card. The other players in the final four will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
For more information about visit the Lodi Library website at http://
— Oula Miqbel
CHP reminds bicyclists not to ride intoxicated
STOCKTON — Following the arrest of an intoxicated Stockton bicyclist, California Highway Patrol officers remind all cyclist that it is also illegal to ride a bicycle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs per California Vehicle Code Section 21200.5, cycling under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a misdemeanor offense.
To be arrested for riding a bicycle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the following elements must occur:
1. The person was riding a bicycle
2. The person is on a highway: The term highway would refer to any public road or street, and not a freeway (which generally prohibits bicycle traffic). California Vehicle Code Section 21200.5 VC would not apply to private roads or driveways.
3. The person was under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both while riding the bicycle.
For more information about California vehicle code visit https://www. chp.ca.gov
— Oula Miqbel
S.J. education office gets $517,973 grant
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education was one of 33 local education agencies to receive grant funding from the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing to develop a teacher residency pathway.
The $517,973 grant will be used to launch Residency@TCSJ at SJCOE’s Teachers College of San Joaquin. In additionally, SJCOE will receive $100,000 annually for the next three years from the Intrepid Philanthropy Foundation to support further development of Residency@TCSJ.
The 16 new candidates to begin Residency@TCSJ in the 2019-20 school year are from SJCOE, Stockton Unified School District, Lincoln Unified School District, Ripon Unified School District, and River Islands Technology Academy.
Funding will allow the 16 teacher residents to receive a $9,500 stipend, $2,500 tuition break and $300 to cover the cost of teacher performance assessments.
Applications for the 2020-21 school year for the program will be accepted beginning fall 2019.
For more information about Residency@TCSJ, call (209) 468-9164 or visit https://teacherscollegesj.edu/Programs/Residency.
— Wes Bowers