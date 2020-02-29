GALT — The Galt City Hall building, 380 Civic Drive, will be turned into a voting center beginning today through Tuesday.
City Hall will be open today through Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours will be extended from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Super Tuesday.
— Oula Miqbel
Hospital announces plan for nurses strike
FRENCH CAMP — San Joaquin County announced a staffing plan that will ensure patient health and safety during the anticipated nurses strike beginning Thursday and ending on March 7.
The California Nurses Association provided notice to the County that registered nurses at San Joaquin General Hospital, Public Health, Behavioral Health, and other County health facilities regarding their decision to strike.
In response, the county has contracted a 150-person temporary nursing team from Healthsource Global.
These California-
licensed nurses are experienced, qualified, and highly-skilled, and will ensure the hospital can continue to provide vital health care services to the community without interruption.
The Healthsource Global team will staff SJGH and Behavioral Health from Thursday to March 9.
All essential SJGH departments — including the Emergency Room, Operating Room, Intensive Care Unit, Labor and Delivery, Oncology, Dialysis, and Trauma — will be staffed and remain open.
In addition to the staffing plan, SJGH is working to refer some patients to nearby hospitals and to reschedule elective, non-emergency surgeries that would have taken place during the strike window.
— Oula Miqbel